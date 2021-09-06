MMQB: Michigan Flashes Offensive Explosiveness, 'Bend, Don't Break' Defense

It's Monday morning, which means we've had over 40 hours to better process what we saw from Michigan Wolverines football in a 47-14 win over Western Michigan Saturday, and watch the film, before turning the page to Washington, U-M's next opponent. We take a look at the top aspects of the Maize and Blue's win, areas they can clean up and break down position-by-position battles in this edition of "Monday Morning Quarterback." RELATED: Snap Counts, PFF Grades, Takeaways From Michigan's Win Over WMU RELATED: What They're Saying: Michigan Football 47, WMU 14

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh picked up his 50th career win at U-M Saturday. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Key Moment Of The Game

Michigan scored a touchdown to start the game. WMU answered. The Wolverines responded with a field goal to go up 10-7, which was the score at the end of the first quarter, before the two teams traded punts. Then, the Michigan defense stepped up, with redshirt freshman defensive end Mike Morris and redshirt junior linebacker Josh Ross laying the wood on WMU sophomore running back Sean Tyler and bringing him down for a loss of three yards on 3rd and 2, forcing the Broncos to punt. Three plays later, the Michigan offense cashed in, with redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara taking advantage of junior wide receiver Ronnie Bell being matched up with a safety one-on-one in the slot. McNamara hit Bell down the field, and the Wolverine wideout broke free to take it the distance for a 76-yard score and give Michigan a 17-7 lead. That sequence helped open the floodgates. The rout was on from there.

Three Things That Worked

1. Explosive Plays On Offense, Limiting Big Plays Defensively Michigan's offense was able to hit on several big plays, including two that went for over 70 yards — Bell's aforementioned touchdown and second-year freshman wide receiver A.J. Henning's 74-yard scoring rush on an end-around. Michigan and rival Ohio State are the only two teams in the nation to have multiple 70-plus-yard plays at this point in the season. All told, the Maize and Blue had 14 plays of 10-plus yards, six plays of 20-plus yards, four plays of 40-plus yards and three plays of 50-plus yards. WMU, on the other hand, didn't hit on many big plays at all, with the credit there going to first-time Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and his 'bend, don't break' unit. The Broncos had just 10 plays of 10-plus yards and five of 20-plus yards, never gaining 30-plus yards on a given play. 2. Rushing Offense As A Whole As Michigan radio analyst and Hall of Famer Dan Dierdorf eloquently put it in the postgame, "Any time you run the football and the [yardage total] number begins with a three — and it's not like 35 — that's a good thing." The Wolverines racked up 334 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, with second-year freshman Blake Corum (111 yards, one score) leading the way and redshirt sophomore Hassan Haskins (70 yards, one touchdown) also making a significant impact. Wolverine wideouts also got in on the action, with Henning scoring on a 74-yard rush and classmate Roman Wilson gaining 43 yards on a similar looking play. Michigan averaged a whopping 7.8 yards per carry and wore down the Bronco defense as the afternoon raged on. 3. Defensive Adjustments In 10 plays, WMU marched 75 yards down the field on its first offensive possession to tie the game at 7-7. The Broncos picked up 51 yards on their second drive, before ultimately punting it away. But Macdonald had the answers. That's something we heard quite a bit since he was hired in January, but it's impossible to know how what happens on State Street will translate to Main Street. Michigan played a bit more Cover 2 (man coverage with two safeties overtop) in the back end and began getting pressure on WMU redshirt sophomore quarterback Kaleb Eleby. On the Broncos next three possessions, they mustered up only 17 yards. Michigan went on to score 40 unanswered points en route to a comfortable win.

Three Things That Didn't Work

1. Forcing Turnovers Michigan's defense had a few opportunities, but wasn't able to come away with the big, game-changing turnovers it was looking for.

Fifth-year senior safety Brad Hawkins had an interception go in and out of his hands in the first quarter, and redshirt sophomore cornerback Vincent Gray had a great chance to go up and get a pick late in the second quarter but wasn't able to come down with it. Meanwhile, junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson made a strip sack in the third quarter, but the Maize and Blue didn't come up with the ball (though it must be noted it was on the ground for a short period of time). The Wolverines didn't need takeaways to win this one — the defense was able to rattle off stop after stop after stop — but they might once the competition is a bit more stiff. 2. Coming Out Of The Game With No Injuries In a game against an overmatched opponent, goal No. 1 is always to win, obviously. Goal No. 2 is to get out of the contest without losing a man to injury. Unfortunately for Michigan, they didn't accomplish the latter, with Bell having gone down with a knee injury following his 31-yard punt return deep into WMU territory in the second quarter. Bell underwent an MRI Saturday night, but the results have not yet been made public.

Michigan Wolverines football wide receiver Ronnie Bell underwent an MRI Saturday night. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

3. Consistently Stuffing The Run While Michigan's defensive performance was impressive, it wasn't perfect. The Broncos only ran for 126 yards on 32 carries (average of 3.9), but a closer look suggests the team's running backs actually had some success. The stable was able to gain 4.6 yards per carry and churn out six or more yards on its 24 runs with a long of 22. In addition, Michigan stopped WMU for a loss on just two run plays.

Breaking Down Position-By-Position Battles