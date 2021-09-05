Snap Counts, PFF Grades, Takeaways From Michigan's Win Over WMU
Michigan Wolverines football opened the 2021 season with a 47-14 win over Western Michigan Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor.
Here are the snap counts and our takeaways from PFF's initial grades, where a single-game mark of about 64 is considered average.
Michigan Football Offensive Snap Counts (Out Of 64)
• RG Chuck Filiaga — 58
• LT Ryan Hayes — 48
• RT Andrew Stueber — 48
• C Andrew Vastardis — 48
• LG Trevor Keegan — 44
• WR Cornelius Johnson — 44
• QB Cade McNamara — 37
• TE Erick All — 33
• WR Roman Wilson — 32
• QB J.J. McCarthy Z_ 26
• WR Mike Sainristil — 25
• RB Blake Corum — 24
• TE Luke Schoonmaker — 21
• WR Ronnie Bell — 20
• OL Trente Jones — 19
• RB Hassan Haskins — 19
• TE Joel Honigford — 19
• C Greg Crippen — 16
• OL Zak Zinter — 16
• OL Karsen Barnhart — 16
• WR Andrel Anthony — 14
• TE Carter Selzer — 14
• WR Daylen Baldwin — 13
• WR A.J. Henning — 12
• RB Donovan Edwards — 11
• RB Leon Franklin — 8
• OL Reece Atteberry – 6
• OL Nolan Rumler — 6
• WR Matthew Harrison — 5
• WR Matt Torey — 4
• WR Will Rolapp — 2
• QB Dan Villari — 1
Michigan Football Defensive Snap Counts (Out Of 70)
• S R.J. Moten — 59
• S Daxton Hill — 57
• S Brad Hawkins — 55
• CB Gemon Green — 51
• LB Josh Ross — 51
• CB Vincent Gray — 43
• LB Nikhai Hill-Green — 37
• DE Aidan Hutchinson — 37
• DE David Ojabo — 35
• DT Christopher Hinton — 35
• CB DJ Turner — 29
• DT Mazi Smith — 28
• DE Taylor Upshaw — 28
• DE Mike Morris — 26
• DT Donovan Jeter — 21
• DE Jaylen Harrell — 19
• LB Junior Colson – 19
• DT Kris Jenkins — 16
• S Rod Moore — 14
• LB Kalel Mullings — 14
• S Makari Paige — 13
• DT Braiden McGregor — 12
• S Keshaun Harris – 10
• S Caden Kolesar — 10
• DT Rayshaun Benny — 8
• DT Julius Welschof — 8
• CB George Johnson — 7
• DT Joey George — 7
• LB Anthony Solomon ‚ 5
• LB Michael Barrett — 5
• DT Jess Speight — 5
• DT George Rooks — 3
• DT Jordan Whittley — 3
Michigan Football Takeaways From Snap Counts, PFF Grades
OFFENSE
• Thirty two Wolverines saw game action on offense.
• After a 2020 season in which he posted an underwhelming overall grade of 57.3, sixth-year senior center Andrew Vastardis shined in the season opener, registering an overall mark of 85.7 — which stood fourth on the offense — and earning a first-team PFF All-America from week one of college football . His run-blocking rating of 83.5 topped the team and his pass-blocking rating of 80.4 slotted fifth.
• Despite being banged up heading into the game, second-year freshman offensive lineman Zak Zinter was able to play 16 snaps at right guard and as an extra lineman. His rating of 71.8 ranked 11th on the team, and his pass-blocking grade of 80.6 slotted fourth.
• Grades for Michigan's other starting offensive linemen: Redshirt junior right guard Chuck Filiaga (76.3), redshirt junior right tackle Andrew Stueber (74.9) and redshirt freshman left guard Trevor Keegan (64.4).
• Leading the way was redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara, who topped the team with an elite overall grade of 93.1 and passing mark of 92.0 while completing 9 of his 11 pass attempts for 136 yards and two touchdowns.
• Freshman signal-caller J.J. McCarthy made his career debut and threw his first touchdown pass. He posted an overall rating of 65.0 (15th on the offense) and passing grade of 69.4.
• Michigan's 1-2 punch at running back was a top bright spot of the afternoon, with second-year freshman Blake Corum grading out at 86.0 overall (third on the offense) while totaling two touchdowns and 84.4 as a runner, and redshirt sophomore Hassan Haskins registering an overall mark of 78.0 (fifth on the offense) and running grade of 73.6 while adding a score of his own.
