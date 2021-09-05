Snap Counts, PFF Grades, Takeaways From Michigan's Win Over WMU

OFFENSE

• Thirty two Wolverines saw game action on offense.

• After a 2020 season in which he posted an underwhelming overall grade of 57.3, sixth-year senior center Andrew Vastardis shined in the season opener, registering an overall mark of 85.7 — which stood fourth on the offense — and earning a first-team PFF All-America from week one of college football . His run-blocking rating of 83.5 topped the team and his pass-blocking rating of 80.4 slotted fifth.

• Despite being banged up heading into the game, second-year freshman offensive lineman Zak Zinter was able to play 16 snaps at right guard and as an extra lineman. His rating of 71.8 ranked 11th on the team, and his pass-blocking grade of 80.6 slotted fourth.

• Grades for Michigan's other starting offensive linemen: Redshirt junior right guard Chuck Filiaga (76.3), redshirt junior right tackle Andrew Stueber (74.9) and redshirt freshman left guard Trevor Keegan (64.4).

• Leading the way was redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara, who topped the team with an elite overall grade of 93.1 and passing mark of 92.0 while completing 9 of his 11 pass attempts for 136 yards and two touchdowns.

• Freshman signal-caller J.J. McCarthy made his career debut and threw his first touchdown pass. He posted an overall rating of 65.0 (15th on the offense) and passing grade of 69.4.

• Michigan's 1-2 punch at running back was a top bright spot of the afternoon, with second-year freshman Blake Corum grading out at 86.0 overall (third on the offense) while totaling two touchdowns and 84.4 as a runner, and redshirt sophomore Hassan Haskins registering an overall mark of 78.0 (fifth on the offense) and running grade of 73.6 while adding a score of his own.