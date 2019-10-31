The Michigan Wolverines' 45-14 football blowout of No. 8 Notre Dame last Saturday was the second win over a team ranked inside the Associated Press top-10 during the Jim Harbaugh era (since 2015). The lone other occurred on Oct. 1, 2016, in The Big House when the Wolverines took down No. 8 Wisconsin in a 14-7 nail biter, with quarterback Wilton Speight's 46-yard touchdown pass to wideout Amara Darboh with 7:58 remaining marking the game-winning score.

The Michigan Wolverines' football defense is allowing 18.4 points per game, which is the 16th best mark nationally. (AP Images)

The majority of Michigan's top-10 victories throughout their history have occurred in close fashion like the aforementioned affair with the Badgers, and not in beatdown form like what the fans witnessed last Saturday against the Irish. Prior to the triumph over Notre Dame, U-M's last 10 wins over AP top-10 squads came by an average of 10.1 points per game. Additionally, seven of those 10 occurred by seven points or fewer, with a 47-21 blowout of No. 2 Notre Dame in 2006 and a 31-3 destruction of No. 10 Purdue in 2003 skewing the final margin a bit.

Michigan's Last 11 Victories Against AP top-10 Teams Year Opponent Result 2019 No. 8 Notre Dame W, 45-14 2016 No. 8 Wisconsin W, 14-7 2008 No. 9 Wisconsin W, 27-25 2008 vs. No. 9 Florida* W, 41-35 2007 No. 10 Penn State W, 14-9 2006 @ No. 2 Notre Dame W, 47-21 2005 No. 8 Penn State W, 27-25 2003 No. 4 Ohio State W, 35-21 2003 @ No. 9 Michigan State W, 27-20 2003 No. 10 Purdue W, 31-3 1999 @ No. 6 Penn State W, 31-27

To further exemplify how rare Michigan's 31-point obliteration of the Irish truly was, we've taken a look back at all of the Wolverines' "blowout" wins over top-10 clubs in school history. What constitutes a "blowout" can be debated, but we've categorized it as a victory that came by 20 or more points. The Maize and Blue had recorded 16 such wins against top-10 foes in their history entering the weekend (Saturday was the 17th), but only four of the 17 have occurred by 30 or more points.

Last Saturday's triumph over Notre Dame was Michigan's fourth largest margin of victory ever over an AP top-10 squad (the AP Poll was introduced in 1936), trailing the 49-0 beatdown of No. 8 USC in the 1948 Rose Bowl, the 41-3 annihilation of No. 5 Texas A&M in 1977 and the 34-0 blanking of No. 8 Minnesota in 1954.

Each of Michigan's 17 Victories Against AP top-10 Teams That Occurred by 20 or More Points Year Opponent Result 2019 No. 8 Notre Dame W, 45-14 2006 @ No. 2 Notre Dame W, 47-21 2003 No. 10 Purdue W, 31-3 1998 No. 9 Penn State W, 27-0 1997 @ No. 2 Penn State W, 34-8 1997 No. 8 Colorado W, 27-3 1993 No. 5 Ohio State W, 28-0 1977 No. 5 Texas A&M W, 41-3 1976 @ No. 8 Ohio State W, 22-0 1975 No. 5 Missouri W, 31-7 1964 No. 6 Navy W, 21-0 1965 vs. No. 8 Oregon State* W, 34-7 1961 No. 9 UCLA W, 29-6 1955 No. 6 Army W, 26-2 1954 No. 8 Minnesota W, 34-0 1948 No. 3 Northwestern W, 28-0 1948 vs. No. 8 USC* W, 49-0

Head coach Lloyd Carr (1995-07) owns the most blowout victories over top-10 opponents on the list above with five, including two in the Wolverines' National Championship season of 1997 (27-3 over No. 8 Colorado and 34-8 over No. 2 Penn State). Three other U-M coaches, meanwhile, possess three triumphs apiece on the table, including Bo Schembechler (1969-89), Bump Elliott (1959-68) and Bennie Oosterbaan (1948-58). Harbaugh (2015-present), Fritz Crisler (1938-47) and Gary Moeller (1990-94) each grabbed one such win, with Crisler's perhaps being the most notable. His 1947 team's (often dubbed as the "Mad Magicians") 49-0 shutout of No. 8 USC in the Jan. 1, 1948, Rose Bowl capped off a perfect 10-0 campaign and allowed the Maize and Blue to take home the National Championship. Crisler — who was also serving as U-M's athletic director at the time — then stepped down as head coach following the season and named Oosterbaan his successor.

