According to DevilsDigest.com, Michigan has hired Arizona State's Shaun Nua as its new defensive line coach, replacing the departed Greg Mattison, who left to become the co-defensive coordinator at Ohio State on Jan. 7.

The 2018 campaign was Nua's lone season with the Sun Devils, previously serving as the defensive line coach for Navy from 2012-17.

Arizona State ranked 74th nationally against the run in 2018, yielding 170.5 yards per game. The unit fared much better racking up sacks and tackles for loss, however, checking in with 29 of the former (tied for 49th in the country) and 87 of the latter (36th).

A native of Pago Pago, American Samoa, Nua played his collegiate ball at BYU from 2000-04, and then enjoyed a three-year NFL stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2005-07.

At 37 years old, his hire further represents a bit of a youth movement on the Michigan staff.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh also brought in the 34-year old Josh Gattis from Alabama to be his offensive coordinator last week, along with the 36-year old Anthony Campanile from Boston College.