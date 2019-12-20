“I’m excited for the opportunity to play another game, thankful to play another game,” he said. “Just growing up, seeing Alabama and the type of players they’ve got, the players they put in the NFL … they’re always on the top. To have a chance to play against a team like that is just a real blessing.”

A win in the Jan. 1 Citrus Bowl won’t erase the sting, but senior linebacker and captain Khaleke Hudson is looking forward to the chance to knock off one of the nation’s top programs in his last game.

Michigan fell short of its Big Ten title goal and lost to Ohio State once again, but the Wolverines aren’t sulking. They’re now prepping for an Alabama team that suffered a disappointing finish of its own, losing to rival Auburn.

It’s a chance for him to improve his personal stock, he acknowledged, but it’s the win he’s really interested in.

“I believe it’s another chance for our team to really rewrite our story at the end of the season and really go into next season on a high note,” he said. “They’ve got big play ability guys, got a good receiving corps, a good running back in Najee Harris. Their [other] back and quarterback are pretty good, also.

“They have an offense that works as one, works together. If you let them get a chance, they can be very explosive … kind of similar to teams like Ohio State, a passing attack like Indiana and little bit of Penn State, but kind of similar to our offense, too, because Coach [Josh] Gattis was there last year and both do the same type of plays. Just going against our offense in practice, gives us a good look while we’re giving them a good look on defense. It’s going to be helpful.”

On The Ohio State Gap …

Neither Hudson nor many of his teammates wanted to go too much in depth on what wrong defensively in the 56-27 loss to the Buckeyes.

“We just went out there and tried our best to come out on top, but we didn’t come out on top. You’ve got to move on,” Hudson said. “I feel like every loss or every win you learn something … learn something about yourself, your team.

“We didn’t come out on top, but the most important thing is we got another day to live, more football to play. That’s what we’ll focus on, Alabama, what we’re going to do today in practice to make sure Jan. 1 we come out with the victory.”

He added he didn’t see the perceived gap between the two programs.

“I’m not sure what they’ve got at their facility. I know we’ve got one of the best facilities in the world, one of the best coaches in the world. Best teammates in the world. I don’t know where they’re at, but I know we’re high up.”

As for the perceived talent gap …

I feel like our talent’s better,” Hudson said. “So … “

NOTES

• Hudson likes the progress the VIPER linebackers have made behind him.

“Michael Barrett and Anthony Solomon, that’s our position group right now. Us three,” he said. “They’ve grown a lot, their progress from where they started to wehere they’re at now is really unbelievable.

“Those guys have been working their tails off all year, all spring ball, all camp. Throughout the season, just to see where they were at before to where they’re at now, it’s just a testament to how hard they work.”

Linebackers coach Anthony Campanile continues to push them, he added.

“Coach Camp holds us to high standards to work hard in practice, to never stay blocked and always run to the ball,” Hudson said. “I’m just really proud of those guys. The future is bright for those two.”