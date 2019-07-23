At Big Ten Media Days in Chicago, Jim Harbaugh revealed that junior corner Ambry Thomas is questionable for the start of fall camp with a health-related situation.

“He’s working through a little something right now. We’re hopeful he’ll get back with us,” Harbaugh said. Asked if Thomas will be ready for fall camp, Harbaugh responded, “Don’t know yet. We’ll see. Hoping for the best. That would be that he would be there at the beginning of camp or soon after camp starts.”

If Thomas is able to recover from this something in time for fall camp and before the season begins, Michigan will have one of its projected new starters on the field and ready for Week 1. However, if Thomas is unable to recover before the season starts, Michigan will add a significant question mark to a position group that should critically impact if U-M will live up to its championship hype.