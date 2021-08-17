Michigan Wolverines Football Intel: Top Five Position Groups So Far In Camp

Michigan Wolverines football returns for a seventh season under head coach Jim Harbaugh, and this year’s squad is set to prove 2020 was a fluke. Several players have stepped up through the first part of camp — here are the top five position groups after a week and change.

5. Quarterbacks — Redshirt frosh Cade McNamara is holding off freshman J.J. McCarthy … for now. McCarthy is one of the most improved players on the team from spring to summer, not always looking to make the ‘home run’ play anymore, and he’s “looking like the Michigan quarterbacks of the past” in terms of potential.

