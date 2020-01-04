Michigan is on the rise in the Rivals team recruiting rankings. The Wolverines leapfrogged Auburn, Florida, Oregon and Tennessee and now sit at No. 7 nationally after landing a commitment from four-star Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne cornerback Darion Green-Warren. Michigan now has a total score of 2,327 with 25 commits. The Wolverines sit ahead of programs like Oklahoma, Pen State, Texas and Notre Dame.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has put together a top-10 recruiting class (Brandon Brown)

Green-Warren committed to Michigan over finalists Nebraska and USC live at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio on Saturday afternoon. Green-Warren actually signed with Michigan during the early period in December but kept his decision quiet for weeks. The Rivals250 prospect is set to enroll early and will arrive in Ann Arbor this month. USC was considered the favorite for Green-Warren, a former Oklahoma commit, for most of the fall. However, Michigan hosted him for an official visit last month and was able to win him over.