Michigan Moves Back Into Top 10 Of National Recruiting Rankings
Michigan is on the rise in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.
The Wolverines leapfrogged Auburn, Florida, Oregon and Tennessee and now sit at No. 7 nationally after landing a commitment from four-star Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne cornerback Darion Green-Warren.
Michigan now has a total score of 2,327 with 25 commits. The Wolverines sit ahead of programs like Oklahoma, Pen State, Texas and Notre Dame.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Green-Warren committed to Michigan over finalists Nebraska and USC live at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio on Saturday afternoon.
Green-Warren actually signed with Michigan during the early period in December but kept his decision quiet for weeks. The Rivals250 prospect is set to enroll early and will arrive in Ann Arbor this month.
USC was considered the favorite for Green-Warren, a former Oklahoma commit, for most of the fall. However, Michigan hosted him for an official visit last month and was able to win him over.
At 6-foot, 185 pounds, Green-Warren is ranked as the No. 12 cornerback and No. 154 overall prospect in the country, per Rivals.com.
Of Michigan's 25 commits, only two remain unsigned heading into the late period — three-star offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua and three-star tight end Nick Patterson.
Michigan has the second ranked class in the Big Ten Conference, sitting only behind Ohio State.
Here is the full Top 10 team rankings:
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Ohio State
4. LSU
5. Georgia
6. Texas A&M
7. Michigan
8. Florida
9. Auburn
10. Oregon
Michigan is behind Texas A&M by more than 200 points, so it will be tough for the Wolverines to move up by the time this cycle comes to a close in February.
Green-Warren's commitment awarded Michigan 127 points based on his 5.8 rating and Rivals250 ranking.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook