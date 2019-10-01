As No. 19 Michigan prepares to host No. 14 Iowa at Michigan Stadium this Saturday, Michigan needs the Shea Patterson that took the field in its 52-0 rout of Rutgers to show up yet again.

Patterson was lethal against Rutgers. In less than three quarters, he led the Wolverines to six scores in eight drives and completed 17-of-23 passes (73.9%) for 276 yards (12.0 YPA), a touchdown and an interception on a third-down jump ball. This was a vast improvement from his previous 2.5 games, during which he completed just 34-of-65 passes (52.3%) for 432 yards (6.6 YPA), two garbage-time touchdowns and a pick. He also did not fumble the ball for the first time this year.

It’s tempting to write this off as “It’s Rutgers,” but Patterson may be able to do this to Iowa, too.