The Michigan Wolverines' football team blew away Rutgers, 52-0, this afternoon at The Big House — here's how the entire game unfolded:

Michigan Wolverines football redshirt sophomore wideout Tarik Black (No. 7) hauled in two catches for 30 yards today. (AP Images)

First Half

Michigan got off to a hot start this afternoon, driving 80 yards in five plays on its first series of the day, with senior quarterback Shea Patterson finding junior wideout Nico Collins on a 48-yard touchdown at the 12:52 mark to grab a 7-0 lead. U-M strung together a second straight scoring drive on its ensuing possession, advancing 61 yards in nine plays and concluding the series with a two-yard touchdown run by Patterson to go up 14-0 with 5:07 remaining in the first quarter.

Rutgers' offense built some momentum early in the second frame when it drove down to the U-M five-yard line, but was stopped short on a fourth down attempt when sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson smacked down RU sophomore quarterback Artur Sitkowski well short of the first down marker. The Wolverines couldn't capitalize, however, and were forced to punt at the 13:29 mark. The Maize and Blue finally got on the board against with 7:33 left before halftime, when Patterson found the end zone from four yards out to put his club up 21-0, capping off an eight-play, 53-yard scoring drive. Sophomore kicker Jake Moody added a 33-yard field goal with just 15 seconds remaining in the half, and Michigan held a 24-0 edge heading into the locker room. U-M's offense racked up 252 yards prior to the break, while the Scarlet Knights' mustered just 74.

Second Half