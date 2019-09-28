Michigan Wolverines Football: Pregame Observations Vs. Rutgers
Keep it locked here as we provide updates from the press box prior to the Michigan Wolverines' football game against Rutgers this afternoon.
11:32 AM — Senior running back Tru Wilson and freshman running back Zach Charbonnet are both dressed and going through warmups.
30 Minutes. 🔥#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/L0Dbz1EAi7— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 28, 2019
Josh Gattis is moving from the booth to the sideline for Michigan today. @UMichFootball #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Upa6NeyRhd— Jon Jansen (@JonJansen77) September 28, 2019
11:20 AM — It's cloudy here at the stadium, but the rain has fortunately stopped.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook