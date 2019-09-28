News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-28 10:23:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football: Pregame Observations Vs. Rutgers

Austin Fox and Chris Balas
Staff
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Keep it locked here as we provide updates from the press box prior to the Michigan Wolverines' football game against Rutgers this afternoon.

RELATED: GameDay Central: Michigan vs. Rutgers

RELATED: The Wolverine Daily Newsstand — September 28

11:32 AM — Senior running back Tru Wilson and freshman running back Zach Charbonnet are both dressed and going through warmups.

11:20 AM — It's cloudy here at the stadium, but the rain has fortunately stopped.

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}