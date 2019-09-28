Keep it locked here as we provide updates from the press box prior to the Michigan Wolverines' football game against Rutgers this afternoon.

11:32 AM — Senior running back Tru Wilson and freshman running back Zach Charbonnet are both dressed and going through warmups.

Josh Gattis is moving from the booth to the sideline for Michigan today. @UMichFootball #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Upa6NeyRhd — Jon Jansen (@JonJansen77) September 28, 2019