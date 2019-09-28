We take a look at everything you need to know before the game below:

Michigan football needs to get right after a disappointing loss at Wisconsin last week, and what better opponent than one that the Wolverines have outscored 204-37, for an average margin of victory 41.8 points per game, under head coach Jim Harbaugh ?

The chance for some showers increases to 35 percent at 2 p.m. and stays in that area until 4.

According to weather.com , there's a high of a 25 percent chance for precipitation early in the morning, but it should be only cloudy for the noon kickoff with a temperature around 70 degrees and a northwest wind at 6 m.p.h.

For Rutgers — Sophomore RB Isaiah Pacheco: It was against Michigan's stout defense that the 5-11, 210-pounder ripped off an 80-yard touchdown run last year for Rutgers' only score in a 42-7 loss. It marked the longest rush by a freshman in school history and the longest offensive play by the team all season.

He finished with a 8.9-yards per carry average on his way to 142 net rushing yards, plus he completed a 19-yard pass and returned four kickoffs for 71 yards. He was the Scarlet Knights' best player in that game, and holds that status again now.

Though he has only started two of his team's three games, he leads the team with 239 rushing yards — nobody else has more than 77 — and has scored four touchdowns — nobody else has more than two.

For Michigan — U-M's Offensive Line: Maybe this doesn't fit the criteria of the player (singular) that will decide the game, but this group needs a bounce back after last week in the worst way. The Wolverines allowed six tackles for loss and two sacks, while averaging just 2.1 yards per carry.

Whether freshman running back Zach Charbonnet is back to full go or not shouldn't matter … the offensive line needs to open some holes and provide solid protection while paving the way for a blowout win.

So far this year, U-M has averaged just 3.5 yards per carry to rank 108th nationally and has allowed 2.67 sacks per contest to tie for 77th in the land — both of those statistics need to improve, and it starts Saturday.