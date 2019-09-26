Schnyderite explained what fans should expect to see from Rutgers this weekend, while also providing his final score prediction at the end.

With the Michigan Wolverines' football team set to take on Rutgers this Saturday at The Big House, The Knight Report's Richie Schnyderite was kind enough to swing by and break down the Scarlet Knights' squad prior to the matchup.

• Sophomore QB Artur Sitkowski — Head coach Chris Ash announced on Monday that fifth-year senior McLane Carter (who started the club's first two games) is in concussion protocol and Sitkowski will receive the start as a result. The sophomore is completing 61.4 percent of his passes this season with one touchdown and two picks, after connecting on just 49.1 percent of his throws last year with four scores and 18 interceptions.

• Junior RB Raheem Blackshear — The do-it-all-weapon in Rutgers' offense is once again off to a fabulous start, leading the team in catches (22), receiving yards (255) and scoring grabs (two), despite serving as a running back. Blackshear is also the second-leading rusher on the team with 23 attempts for 77 yards, trailing only sophomore Isaih Pacheco's 46 touches for 239 yards.

• Junior WR Bo Melton — His nine receptions and 186 yards are both second on the squad, while his 20.7 yards per reception lead the club and are the fifth-best mark in the Big Ten. Melton had the best performance of his career in the season opener against Massachusetts, when he hauled in six grabs for 127 yards and a touchdown.

• Redshirt junior WR Mohamed Jabbie — He has five catches for 50 yards, after only hauling in one grab for 14 yards all of last season. The veteran has nine career starts under his belt, but has reeled in more than 14 yards in a game just once in his career.

• Freshman WR Isaiah Washington — He has started the team's last two contests against Iowa and Boston College, and his 52 yards on the year are the third most on the roster. At 6-3, 198, Washington is four inches taller than both Jabbie and Melton, who are both 5-11.