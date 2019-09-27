Michigan Wolverines Football Pre-Game Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen
Former Michigan defensive lineman Ryan Van Bergen joins the podcast, talking about bouncing back from a loss.
Van Bergen and senior editor John Borton talk about the issues that arise from a disheartening defeat, inside or outside the program. Van Bergen also addresses Michigan's interior defensive line situation, talks about the next step versus Rutgers, and more.
Here's what Van Bergen had to say…
Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook