Saturday's 35-14 loss at Wisconsin was the seventh double-digit setback since Jim Harbaugh took over as the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines' football program prior to the 2015 campaign. The chatter that has ensued this week from both the players and coaches has surrounded how the team will respond from the blowout, with senior linebacker Josh Uche perhaps summing it up best on Tuesday night: “You have to respond to adversity; everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth, like Mike Tyson said," he explained. "We got punched in the mouth — what are we going to do about it? Are we going to lay down? No. I'm going to get up and keep fighting and keep swinging — that’s what this team is going to do. "Winning cures everything."

In his first two and a half years at the helm, Harbaugh did an outstanding job of not letting one loss turn into two, with the club dropping consecutive games only once (the 2016 defeat at Ohio State and then the setback to Florida State in the Orange Bowl). The U-M head man coined the phrase "Putting steel in your spine" following the 2015 heartbreaking loss to Michigan State, and that mantra has seemed to work perfectly early in his tenure.

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh owns a 40-15 record at U-M. (AP Images)

A three-game skid to close out the 2017 campaign (at Wisconsin, Ohio State and then to South Carolina in the Outback Bowl) marked the longest losing stretch of Harbaugh's tenure at Michigan, however, and double-digit setbacks to the Badgers and Buckeyes during that span were just the second and third defeats by such a margin under the 55-year-old's tutelage.

Two straight losses occurred once again to conclude the 2018 season, with the Wolverines dropping each of their final two contests in blowout fashion to Ohio State and Florida, respectively.

Michigan's Double-Digit Losses Under Harbaugh And What Followed Year Game (Score) Ensuing Game (Result) 2019 at Wisconsin (L, 35-14) Rutgers (?) 2018 vs. Florida* (L, 41-15) Middle Tennessee State (W, 40-21, the following season) 2018 at Ohio State (L, 62-39) vs. Florida* (L, 41-15) 2017 Ohio State (L, 31-20) vs. South Carolina* (L, 26-19) 2017 at Wisconsin (L, 24-10) Ohio State (L, 31-20) 2017 at Penn State (L, 42-13) Rutgers (W, 35-14) 2015 Ohio State (L, 42-13) vs. Florida* (W, 41-7)

After losing just one game by 10 or more points in Harbaugh's first two years on the job (a 42-13 setback to Ohio State in 2015), U-M has now done so six times since the 2017 season began. Granted, all six of those were against Associated Press top-15 teams, but it also needs to be noted that Michigan suffered just one defeat by 10 or more points against a combined six AP top-15 clubs from 2015-16. The Maize and Blue bounced back from their blowout loss to the Buckeyes in 2015 in impressive fashion, taking out their anger on the Florida Gators in a 41-7 Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl destruction. U-M also rebounded nicely from a 42-13 setback at Penn State in 2017 by handling Rutgers 35-14 the following week at The Big House, and they'll have the opportunity for a similar bounce back against the same foe this weekend. The aforementioned three-game skid to close out 2017 clearly mars the table above a bit, as do the back-to-back blowout losses to Ohio State and Florida to end the 2018 season. A triumph over Rutgers on Saturday would improve Michigan's record to 4-3 following double-digit defeats under Harbaugh, with the three previous victories having occurred by an average of 24.6 points. Granted, two of those triumphs were against Rutgers in 2017 and Middle Tennessee State in 2019, but the 41-7 Outback Bowl destruction of a 10-win Florida squad on Jan. 1, 2016, was no small feat. The fact of the matter remains that when Michigan wins its games immediately following double-digit defeats, it comes out on top by a wide margin.

