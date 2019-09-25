Videos: Josh Gattis Discusses The Current State Of Michigan's Offense
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Michigan Wolverines football offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Josh Gattis and linebackers coach Anthony Campanile each met with the media this afternoon at Schembechler Hall to discuss their respective position groups.
RELATED: Wolverine Watch: Time for Some Fire-Breathing Prep
Linebackers coach Anthony Campanile
Offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Josh Gattis
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook