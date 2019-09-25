News More News
Videos: Josh Gattis Discusses The Current State Of Michigan's Offense

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan Wolverines football offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Josh Gattis and linebackers coach Anthony Campanile each met with the media this afternoon at Schembechler Hall to discuss their respective position groups.

The Michigan Wolverines' football team is averaging 364 yards per game so far this season, which ranks 97th in college football. (AP Images)

Linebackers coach Anthony Campanile

Offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Josh Gattis

