The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 28
Michigan on TV
What: Rutgers at Michigan
Sport: Football
When: 12:00 PM ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
Tweets of the day
150 Years of College Football.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 27, 2019
Choosing the Best of the Leaders and Best » https://t.co/XSrHwK0suj#GoBlue | #CFB150 pic.twitter.com/RYE0Rb7RDM
Michigan has had several legendary players throughout its storied history.— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) September 27, 2019
Chalmers “Bump” Elliott became a National Champion & Michigan Football Legend with plays like this on the field.
Leaders & Best! 🏆🌹#Everyday pic.twitter.com/zciczrR4cd
Ninety-year old Leo Koceski, a Michigan Legend in both football & baseball, will be honored on the field Saturday representing the 70th anniversary of the 1949 〽️Big Ten Championship Football Team. 🏆 GO BLUE!!#Everyday pic.twitter.com/tUUBsdqRSy— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) September 27, 2019
Heading to The Big House tomorrow?— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 27, 2019
Get all the info you need with our 2019 Michigan Stadium Guide: https://t.co/pcXNPJlPWg#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/NUuSCTIXUh
Tomorrow, we celebrate 150 years of college football. #GoBlue | #CFB150 pic.twitter.com/wRvXDlHkAH— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 27, 2019
The 1949 〽️🏈 Team was perhaps one of the greatest classes in school history. They had a 25-2-1 record that included 2 National Championships & 3 Big Ten Titles. 🏆🏆🌹— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) September 27, 2019
This TEAM will be celebrating their 70th reunion tomorrow. GO BLUE!! #Everyday pic.twitter.com/IEPeSpK3RU
Amen. And the clean programs will immediately close the gap and have to rely on their academic and other advantages to recruit rather than “look the other way while the boosters pay” money. https://t.co/UFtKo6sRLB— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) September 27, 2019
2020 University School (FL) wing Jace Howard will take his official visit to Michigan next weekend@Balas_Wolverine https://t.co/ohzHnvWv4w— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) September 27, 2019
Ready for @UMichFootball vs @RFootball?— U-M DPSS (@umichdpss) September 27, 2019
What you need to know, parking, prohibited items & more: https://t.co/HQGIZwgjSr. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/X2fAtjhwkl
We're finally down to single digits...only 9 days until the team takes on Windsor at Yost! Who's ready?? 👊🏼#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/dAZUa8bEiJ— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) September 28, 2019
U-M Names Alumnus Hunwick Volunteer Assistant Coach, Shields Program Assistant#GoBlue— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) September 27, 2019
READ | https://t.co/D3pPBy7J8V
Welcome home, Coach Hunwick! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/47Iebpj5oS— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) September 27, 2019
Another pancake for 2021 Michigan OL target Cullen Montgomery (@_manchild99) #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/VEBNowxVR3— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 28, 2019
How many of you "went in blind" when it came to picking a roommate as a freshman at U-M? https://t.co/K9IKG37R5U— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) September 27, 2019
No better way to end the week.#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/EOSLoFvCRY— Michigan Women’s Lacrosse (@UMichWLAX) September 27, 2019
Want to connect with and learn directly from #UMalumni leaders in the technology field? Join us in New York City next Wednesday for Leaders of Industry: Technology. https://t.co/9wqzBcJNZK— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) September 27, 2019
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: INSIDE THE FORT: How U-M's Coaches, Players are Responding From the UW Loss
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Staff Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Rutgers
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Five-Star Recruit Making Return Visit to Michigan
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Tracking how Many Games Each U-M Freshman has Appeared in so far This Year
• Derick Hutchinson, WDIV ClickOnDetroit: Here's What we Need to see From Michigan Football Against Rutgers
---
