The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 28

Austin Fox
Staff Writer
Michigan on TV

What: Rutgers at Michigan

Sport: Football

When: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“Congratulations to the entire staff last week, minus EJ Holland, for predicting Wisconsin's win over the Wolverines. We'll give the new guy a pass, only because he's not named ‘Austin.’ This week's winner receives the right to start the petition to get Rutgers out of the Big Ten once and for all.”
— Chris Balas, in his weekly Friday staff picks article.

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: INSIDE THE FORT: How U-M's Coaches, Players are Responding From the UW Loss

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Staff Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Rutgers

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Five-Star Recruit Making Return Visit to Michigan

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Tracking how Many Games Each U-M Freshman has Appeared in so far This Year

• Derick Hutchinson, WDIV ClickOnDetroit: Here's What we Need to see From Michigan Football Against Rutgers

