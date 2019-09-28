News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-28 12:32:36 -0500') }} football Edit

First Half Recap/Box Score: Michigan 24, Rutgers 0

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Michigan Wolverines' football team leads Rutgers, 24-0, at the break this afternoon at The Big House.

Here's how the entire first half unfolded:

RELATED: Pregame Observations vs. Rutgers

RELATED: Gameday Central: Rutgers at Michigan

Michigan Wolverines football junior wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones has one catch for 21 yards today.
Michigan Wolverines football junior wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones has one catch for 21 yards today. (AP Images)

First Quarter

The Wolverines got off to a blazing hot start today, driving 80 yards in five plays on their first series of the game, concluding with a 48-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Shea Patterson to junior wideout Nico Collins at the 12:52 mark to grab a 7-0 lead.

The U-M defense then forced a three-and-out on the Scarlet Knights' first possession of the afternoon, before the Maize and Blue offense strung together a second straight scoring drive.

The Wolverines began at their own 39-yard line and advanced 61 yards in nine plays, capping the series off with a two-yard touchdown run by Patterson at 5:07 to grab a 14-0 lead.

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

Second Quarter

The second quarter started with an impressive goal line stand by the Michigan defense. Rutgers went for it on fourth down from the U-M five-yard line, but was stopped short when sophomore quarterback Artur Sitkowski attempted to run but was smacked down two yards short by sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson's shoulder.

U-M's offense couldn't capitalize off the momentum its defense built, however, and punted at the 13:29 mark of the second quarter.

The Wolverine defense then continued its stellar play by forcing a Scarlet Knight three-and-out on the ensuing possession.

Michigan's offense continued to pour it on with an eight-play, 53-yard scoring drive that culminated with a four-yard touchdown run by Patterson with 7:33 remaining in the half, making the score 21-0.

The Maize and Blue defense forced another RU punt with 7:22 to go before the break, on a drive that ended with a massive blindside sack of Sitkowski by junior defensive end Kwity Paye.

U-M's offense then drove deep into Rutgers territory as the first half winded down, before sophomore kicker Jake Moody padded Michigan's lead even more with a 33-yard field goal with just 15 seconds remaining in the quarter.

The Scarlet Knights then took a knee on offense to close out the half.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}