The Michigan Wolverines' football team leads Rutgers, 24-0, at the break this afternoon at The Big House. Here's how the entire first half unfolded:

Michigan Wolverines football junior wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones has one catch for 21 yards today. (AP Images)

First Quarter

The Wolverines got off to a blazing hot start today, driving 80 yards in five plays on their first series of the game, concluding with a 48-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Shea Patterson to junior wideout Nico Collins at the 12:52 mark to grab a 7-0 lead. The U-M defense then forced a three-and-out on the Scarlet Knights' first possession of the afternoon, before the Maize and Blue offense strung together a second straight scoring drive. The Wolverines began at their own 39-yard line and advanced 61 yards in nine plays, capping the series off with a two-yard touchdown run by Patterson at 5:07 to grab a 14-0 lead.

Second Quarter