First Half Recap/Box Score: Michigan 24, Rutgers 0
The Michigan Wolverines' football team leads Rutgers, 24-0, at the break this afternoon at The Big House.
Here's how the entire first half unfolded:
First Quarter
The Wolverines got off to a blazing hot start today, driving 80 yards in five plays on their first series of the game, concluding with a 48-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Shea Patterson to junior wideout Nico Collins at the 12:52 mark to grab a 7-0 lead.
The U-M defense then forced a three-and-out on the Scarlet Knights' first possession of the afternoon, before the Maize and Blue offense strung together a second straight scoring drive.
The Wolverines began at their own 39-yard line and advanced 61 yards in nine plays, capping the series off with a two-yard touchdown run by Patterson at 5:07 to grab a 14-0 lead.
Second Quarter
The second quarter started with an impressive goal line stand by the Michigan defense. Rutgers went for it on fourth down from the U-M five-yard line, but was stopped short when sophomore quarterback Artur Sitkowski attempted to run but was smacked down two yards short by sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson's shoulder.
U-M's offense couldn't capitalize off the momentum its defense built, however, and punted at the 13:29 mark of the second quarter.
The Wolverine defense then continued its stellar play by forcing a Scarlet Knight three-and-out on the ensuing possession.
Michigan's offense continued to pour it on with an eight-play, 53-yard scoring drive that culminated with a four-yard touchdown run by Patterson with 7:33 remaining in the half, making the score 21-0.
The Maize and Blue defense forced another RU punt with 7:22 to go before the break, on a drive that ended with a massive blindside sack of Sitkowski by junior defensive end Kwity Paye.
U-M's offense then drove deep into Rutgers territory as the first half winded down, before sophomore kicker Jake Moody padded Michigan's lead even more with a 33-yard field goal with just 15 seconds remaining in the quarter.
The Scarlet Knights then took a knee on offense to close out the half.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook