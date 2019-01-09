Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Michigan is searching for assistant coaches, and like most offseasons there are going to be rumors, surprises and turnover.

Again, folks want to talk about the crazy amount of turnover at U-M as though it's a huge problem and folks don't want to play for Jim Harbaugh. We broke it down yesterday in this article ... Alabama's Nick Saban went through 14 coaches in the same span, and Ohio State (for example) even more under Urban Meyer.