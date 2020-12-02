Michigan Wolverines Football ITF EXTRA: Season In Peril?
Michigan canceled media availability for the third straight day. Here's what we know after speaking with several close to the situation ...
ITF EXTRA: The latest on Michigan football's practice pause, more
RELATED
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook