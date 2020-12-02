 Michigan Wolverines Football: Michigan's Season Appears To Be in Peril
Michigan Wolverines Football ITF EXTRA: Season In Peril?

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan canceled media availability for the third straight day. Here's what we know after speaking with several close to the situation ...

ITF EXTRA: The latest on Michigan football's practice pause, more

Locksley Previews Michigan | Karsch: From The Sidelines

{{ article.author_name }}