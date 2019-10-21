Michigan junior safety J'Marick Woods shared on Twitter this afternoon that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal and will pursue a graduate transfer. Woods has played just 49 defensive snaps for the Wolverines this season in four games, and has contributed some on special teams, as well.

I am officially transferring from the University of Michigan. I will graduate this December as a Graduate Transfer. I will also have 2 years of eligibility left to play. Thank you Michigan, for everything. #NextChapter pic.twitter.com/fLd0YEsatc

As a freshman, Woods played in 12 games, including his only career start in the Outback Bowl against South Carolina.

Woods has one career start in his career at U-M and has appeared in 27 games. He has 22 career total tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss.

Woods had a career-high five tackles in the 2017 loss to Ohio State, when he played in replacement of starting safety Tyree Kinnel, who left the game early with an injury.

As a sophomore in 2018, Woods appeared in 11 games and had 13 tackles on the season. He also had a blocked punt against Florida in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl.

This year, Woods recorded two tackles in the opening game against Middle Tennessee State and had two solo tackles in the game against Wisconsin.

If he graduates in December, as he plans to, Woods will be immediately eligible to play elsewhere. And, since the junior has only appeared in four games this season, it will qualify as a redshirt season, giving him two more years of eligibility remaining.

Woods was a Rivals.com three-star safety out of high school in the 2016 class.

He joins redshirt freshman Mustapha Muhammad as Michigan players who will transfer from the university this season, after Muhammad announced his intentions last week.