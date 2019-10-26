The Michigan Wolverines' football team dominated Notre Dame in the first half of tonight's game, leading 17-0 at the break. U-M outgained the Irish, 189-52, and has already racked up 167 yards on the ground. Here's how it all unfolded:

Michigan Wolverines football redshirt freshman running back Hassan Haskins has already racked up 73 yards in the first half. (USA Today Sports Images)

First Quarter

Notre Dame got the ball to start the game tonight, and drove all the way to midfield before being forced to punt. Michigan roughed the Irish punter, however, keeping ND's possession alive. The mishap didn't cost the Wolverines though, who forced another punt at 11:10 of the first quarter. The Maize and Blue went three-and-out on their first drive of the night, but redshirt junior Will Hart had his punt blocked. The ball still traveled downfield, however, and was actually recovered by freshman safety Daxton Hill, keeping U-M's series alive. The nine-play, 65-yard possession ended with a 21-yard field goal by sophomore kicker Jake Moody, putting Michigan up 3-0 at the 5:25 mark of the opening frame. The Irish were forced to punt on their ensuing possession, and U-M then took over at its own 41-yard line with 2:15 left in the quarter.

Second Quarter