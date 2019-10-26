Michigan 17, Notre Dame 0: First Half Box Score And Recap
The Michigan Wolverines' football team dominated Notre Dame in the first half of tonight's game, leading 17-0 at the break.
U-M outgained the Irish, 189-52, and has already racked up 167 yards on the ground.
Here's how it all unfolded:
First Quarter
Notre Dame got the ball to start the game tonight, and drove all the way to midfield before being forced to punt. Michigan roughed the Irish punter, however, keeping ND's possession alive.
The mishap didn't cost the Wolverines though, who forced another punt at 11:10 of the first quarter.
The Maize and Blue went three-and-out on their first drive of the night, but redshirt junior Will Hart had his punt blocked.
The ball still traveled downfield, however, and was actually recovered by freshman safety Daxton Hill, keeping U-M's series alive.
The nine-play, 65-yard possession ended with a 21-yard field goal by sophomore kicker Jake Moody, putting Michigan up 3-0 at the 5:25 mark of the opening frame.
The Irish were forced to punt on their ensuing possession, and U-M then took over at its own 41-yard line with 2:15 left in the quarter.
Second Quarter
Freshman running back Zach Charbonnet found the end zone on a seven-yard scoring run at 13:51 of the second frame, increasing Michigan's lead to 10-0.
The freshman's run capped off an eight-play, 59-yard drive, with all of the Wolverines' yards having come on the ground up to that point in the game.
The Maize and Blue's defense continued their stellar play on ND's next series, forcing an Irish three-and-out.
U-M's offense continued to advance the ball efficiently by stringing together a seven-play, 60-yard drive that culminated with a one-yard touchdown run by Charbonnet at 9:52, extending Michigan's advantage to 17-0.
The Wolverines had already compiled 162 rushing yards by that point.
The two clubs then traded punts before the Irish drove all the way down to the U-M 36-yard line, but were stopped on an unsuccessful fourth-and-four pass attempt with 4:33 left in the half.
Consecutive punts then ensued (one by each team), before U-M's final drive of the quarter concluded at midfield as the half came to an end.
