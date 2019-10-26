TheWolverine

Pregame Observations: Notre Dame At Michigan
Keep it locked here as we provide updates from The Big House for today's Notre Dame vs. Michigan Wolverines football game.
6:59 PM — These hoods the players are wearing in warmups are blocking their jersey numbers, so it's difficult to identity the guys.
6:52 PM — Per U-M radio, junior linebacker Josh Ross and senior tight end Sean McKeon will give it a go.
6:47 PM — The punt returners are out there taking reps right now, and are all wearing hoods/sweatshirts.
6:41 PM — It is a downpour here at the stadium. It has been raining steadily since mid-afternoon here in Ann Arbor.
7:16 PM — Quinn Nordin is warming up and just nailed a 41-yard field goal in warm ups. He was "working through something," and didn't play last week.
