As a redshirt freshman last season, right tackle Jalen Mayfield was the weakest link on Michigan’s offensive line. Now, he is projected by many to be a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

That Mayfield was the weakest link on the Wolverines’ offensive line should not be interpreted as a criticism. Their offensive line was loaded with talent and experience. All four of Mayfield’s starting linemates (center Cesar Ruiz, left guard Ben Bredeson, right guard Michael Onwenu and left tackle Jon Runyan, Jr.) were selected in 2020 NFL Draft, and Ruiz was a first-rounder.

Several believe Mayfield will follow Ruiz’s footsteps and be Michigan’s next first-round draftee. ESPN’s Mel Kiper lists the redshirt sophomore as the 14th overall player and third offensive tackle on his big board for next year. Walter Football’s Walter Cherepinsky tabs Mayfield as a top-10 selection and foresees him going as high as No. 8. CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson and Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller project that he will be plucked later in the first round similar to how Ruiz was in 2020.

However, Mayfield did not necessarily dazzle on the gridiron in his first year as a starter, and it leads to the question of whether these NFL draft scouts are overinflating Mayfield’s hype too soon.