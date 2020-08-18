Michigan Wolverines football offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield's short U-M career is over. Citing the stress of the last several weeks, which including the Big Ten shutting down the fall season, Mayfield has opted to enter the 2021 NFL Draft.

"Ever since I could remember Michigan football had a special place in my heart," he tweeted. "The opportunity I had here at Michigan was truly a blessing. There is no better feeling than putting on that iconic helmet and running out of that tunnel every Saturday."

Mayfield thanked his coaches, including head coach Jim Harbaugh and line coach Ed Warinner, before announcing he'd forego what amounts to three more years of eligibility.

Last year's game with Ohio State put Mayfield on the map as a potential first rounder. He held OSU's Chase Young, the 2020 Draft's No. 2 overall pick, in check and made several draft boards. ESPN's Mel Kiper had him No. 14 overall.

All experts were anxious to see him play this year, but now they won't get the opportunity.

Redshirt junior Andrew Stueber, returning from major knee surgery after missing last season, returns to battle at that spot. He and Mayfield were neck and neck last year before Stueber went down with a knee injury. Redshirt freshman Karsen Barnhart and others will also vie for the starting right tackle spot.

Watch for more on this development in the days to come.