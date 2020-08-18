Michigan Wolverines football DT tackle Alex VanSumeren is a Rivals250 prospect. (The Wolverine)

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The 6-2, 277-pounder pledged to Michigan back on Dec. 16 of 2019 over offers from Central Michigan and Kentucky, but has recently blown up on the recruiting trail, notching scholarship offers from Alabama, Michigan State and Penn State. His brother, Ben, is a redshirt sophomore linebacker for head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines. Despite the recent recognition, VanSumeren, Michigan's lone commit in 2022, remains locked in with the Maize and Blue. “Michigan is the home state school,” VanSumeren told The Wolverine this summer. “They offered me really early. It’s just a great school with football and academics as well. I really like the coaching staff. The hard work has paid off, but I’m not settling.”