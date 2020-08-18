Alex VanSumeren, Notable 2022 Michigan Targets Ranked In Rivals250
The Rivals250 rankings are out for the college football recruiting class of 2022.
Essexville (Mich.) Garber defensive tackle and Michigan commit Alex VanSumeren made the cut, checking in as the No. 173 overall player in the country and the ninth-best defensive tackle nationally.
The latest Rivals rankings update had VanSumeren go from an unranked prospect to a 5.8 four-star.
RELATED: Into The Blue: 2021 Michigan Recruiting Confidence Board 2.0
RELATED: Video: Getting To Know Rivals100 RB Donovan Edwards
The 6-2, 277-pounder pledged to Michigan back on Dec. 16 of 2019 over offers from Central Michigan and Kentucky, but has recently blown up on the recruiting trail, notching scholarship offers from Alabama, Michigan State and Penn State. His brother, Ben, is a redshirt sophomore linebacker for head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines.
Despite the recent recognition, VanSumeren, Michigan's lone commit in 2022, remains locked in with the Maize and Blue.
“Michigan is the home state school,” VanSumeren told The Wolverine this summer. “They offered me really early. It’s just a great school with football and academics as well. I really like the coaching staff. The hard work has paid off, but I’m not settling.”
Several top Michigan targets also made the Rivals250, highlighted by Santa Ana (Calif.) cornerback Domani Jackson, who is the No. 2 recruit in America for the cycle, and Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South corner Will Johnson (No. 13), the son of former Wolverine defensive back Deon Johnson. Both earned five-star status in the new update.
Other notable targets included in the rankings are former Michigan cornerback commit Myles Rowser (No. 33), Chicago (Ill.) St. Rita athlete Kaleb Brown (No. 66), LaGrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy wide receiver Tyler Morris (No. 70), Kettering (Ohio) Archbishop Alter defensive tackle Derrick Shepard (No. 80), Evanston (Ill.) High outside linebacker Sebastian Cheeks (No. 97), Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols linebacker Tyler Martin (No. 106), Downington (Penn.) West offensive tackle Drew Shelton (No. 110) and West Bloomfield (Mich.) running back Dillon Tatum (No. 247).
