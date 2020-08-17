The Wolverine caught up with 2021 West Bloomfield (Mich.) Rivals100 running back and top Michigan football target Donovan Edwards at his team's picture day over the weekend.

Edwards touches on the recruiting process, his love of football and gives fans a taste of who he is as a person.

Watch the video below.

