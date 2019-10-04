News & Views: Examining Comments On Haskins, Gattis' Move To The Sidelines
Michigan Wolverines football running backs coach Jay Harbaugh discussed this week the ongoing competition that currently resides in his position room, and how proud he is of the strides redshirt freshman Hassan Haskins has made.
Harbaugh also talked about offensive coordinator Josh Gattis' move from the press box to the sidelines last week against Rutgers, and how the two decide when to put which rushers into the game.
We break down Harbaugh's most telling comments, and analyze what they all mean:
NEWS: Redshirt freshman running back Hassan Haskins was thought to be buried on the depth chart coming into the season, presumably sitting behind the likes of freshman Zach Charbonnet, redshirt freshman Christian Turner, senior Tru Wilson and perhaps even redshirt freshman Ben VanSumeren.
Haskins has worked himself into the rotation, however, culminating in nine carries for a career-high 45 yards last Saturday against Rutgers.
HARBAUGH: “He’s doing very well and has been an impactful guy on all the special teams, in terms of playing fast and being a physical presence there. He’s also a remarkably powerful guy, even more so than he looks.
"Hassan generates a lot of force, and it’s just great to see him being himself. You see him fall forward at the end of runs and pick up blitzes, and all that is the vision we had for him.
"It’s exciting to see him come back to offense, learn the playbook and know his protections, and then go out and execute and be reliable. I don’t think many people appreciate how much work that takes to flip sides of the ball and learn a new scheme, so that’s a credit to all the work he has put in behind the scenes.”
VIEWS: Haskins was a man without a home in a lot of ways last season as a freshman, coming in as a running back before moving to linebacker and eventually back to the offensive side of the ball.
Charbonnet being limited has undoubtedly opened the door for Haskins to see the field a bit more, along with VanSumeren's fumble issues (he lost one on Sept. 7 against Army).
Turner and a healthy Charbonnet will likely remain ahead of Haskins on the depth chart this season, but the fact that the Missouri native is already receiving meaningful snaps this early in his career likely signifies he's ahead of schedule.
Harbaugh was also spot on with his comment about Haskins deserving credit for being able to learn both sides of the football, a feat that doesn't necessarily occur much nowadays but is underappreciated nonetheless.
