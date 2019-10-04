We break down Harbaugh's most telling comments, and analyze what they all mean:

Harbaugh also talked about offensive coordinator Josh Gattis' move from the press box to the sidelines last week against Rutgers, and how the two decide when to put which rushers into the game.

Michigan Wolverines football running backs coach Jay Harbaugh discussed this week the ongoing competition that currently resides in his position room, and how proud he is of the strides redshirt freshman Hassan Haskins has made.

NEWS: Redshirt freshman running back Hassan Haskins was thought to be buried on the depth chart coming into the season, presumably sitting behind the likes of freshman Zach Charbonnet, redshirt freshman Christian Turner, senior Tru Wilson and perhaps even redshirt freshman Ben VanSumeren.

Haskins has worked himself into the rotation, however, culminating in nine carries for a career-high 45 yards last Saturday against Rutgers.

HARBAUGH: “He’s doing very well and has been an impactful guy on all the special teams, in terms of playing fast and being a physical presence there. He’s also a remarkably powerful guy, even more so than he looks.

"Hassan generates a lot of force, and it’s just great to see him being himself. You see him fall forward at the end of runs and pick up blitzes, and all that is the vision we had for him.

"It’s exciting to see him come back to offense, learn the playbook and know his protections, and then go out and execute and be reliable. I don’t think many people appreciate how much work that takes to flip sides of the ball and learn a new scheme, so that’s a credit to all the work he has put in behind the scenes.”