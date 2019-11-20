News More News
Video: Jay Harbaugh Talks Chris Evans, Shaun Nua On Hinton's Progress, More

Austin Fox and Chris Balas
TheWolverine
Michigan Wolverines football running backs coach Jay Harbaugh and defensive line coach Shaun Nua each met with the media this afternoon to discuss their position unit, with the former addressing senior running back Chris Evans' potential reinstatement for the first time.

Nua, meanwhile, focused on the progress of several of his young defensive linemen, including freshman defensive tackle Chris Hinton.

Michigan Wolverines football defensive line coach Shaun Nua coached at Arizona State last season, and at Navy from 2012-2017.
Michigan Wolverines football defensive line coach Shaun Nua coached at Arizona State last season, and at Navy from 2012-2017. (Lon Horwedel)

Running backs coach Jay Harbaugh

Defensive line coach Shaun Nua

