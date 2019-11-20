Patterson joined host Jon Jansen on his "In The Trenches" podcast Wednesday morning to discuss his career day and what the team's recent performances mean going forward.

Michigan Wolverines senior quarterback Shea Patterson is coming off a career day in the blowout win over MSU. Patterson threw for 384 yards and 4 touchdowns, completing 24 of his 33 attempts. His 384 yards set the record for most passing yards from a U-M quarterback against MSU, passing Tom Brady 's previous record of 285.

Patterson says he and the team knew how important it was for U-M to come out on top over MSU.

"All week leading up to that game, we were watching highlight videos and just getting knowledge about the game, how important it is to our fans, to the university and I think we approached each day in practice that way," he said. "We just wanted to go out there and dominate, we didn’t just want to win. We wanted to go out there and dominate."

U-M was coming off a bye week heading into the game with the Spartans.

"I think it was very beneficial for us," Patterson said of the off week. "Mostly for our guys, I don’t know about me, but for our guys to get our legs back and get healthy and 100 percent ready to go for that game. Those extra six or seven days for preparation really helped us out."

After early season struggles, Patterson and the offense seem to be at where most expected them to be. A lot of that comes from his recovery from injury and the experience as the season has gone on.

"Part of it was the injury on the first play of the game and the season," Patterson said of the he and the offense's slow start to the season. "Another part of it was just my experience and knowledge that I took from the first seven-eight games and just learning from past mistakes and trying to correct them every day in practice. I think we all just went out there and let loose and had fun. I think we’re at our best when we do that."

Patterson was made aware of his record-breaking performance and the fact that he passed Brady's record, after the game. Jansen asked him what goes through his mind when he hears about it.

"Excitement," Patterson said. "For me, as long as we win, I’m fine. But, for me to go out there and do that with my teammates and looking back and watching the film, seeing how well we played collectively, I was very proud to see that. Like I said, that was all great and we all had a lot of fun, but as long as we got that win, I was fine with it."

Perhaps the momentum shifting point in the game was when U-M was pinned back at its own 2-yard line and had to go almost the entire length of the field to score. The Wolverines marched down the field on a 98-yard drive, capped off by a 5-yard touchdown pass from Patterson to redshirt junior tight end Nick Eubanks. That score put the Wolverines up 14-7.

"[The field] looks like the ocean," Patterson said jokingly, talking about starting at their own 2-yard line. "Our job was to try to get two first downs, flip the field and play complementary offense to our defense. I think we kind of took that approach within the same mindset that every time we get out there we’re trying to score. When we’re backed up, our only goal is to get a first down or two and then once we did that, we’re scoring. Our mindset is that we’re scoring."

Part way through that drive, junior center Cesar Ruiz went down with an injury. Senior center Andrew Vastardis was thrust into the game.

"I don’t take many snaps with Vastardis in practice," Patterson noted. "Andrew is the type of guy that comes in every single day and does his job and works hard. I wasn’t worried at all. I don’t think anybody flinched because we knew he’d be ready for the moment, he was going to do his job. I got a few snaps under center with him, so we were feeling good about it."