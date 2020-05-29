Charbonnet’s long run last year was 41 yards, and that came in the opener against Middle Tennessee State. Haskins ripped off a 49-yarder against Notre Dame, but neither back was particularly adept at making the last defender miss.

Michigan football running backs Zach Charbonnet and Hassan Haskins had solid years for first-year contributors, but they left yards on the table. Running backs coach Jay Harbaugh was looking forward to working with them in that area this spring, but he’s confident what they’re doing virtually can help when they finally return.

“[For Haskins], being able to open up his hips and improve his stride length, turn some of those seven- to 15-yard runs into really big ones ... I think everybody respects the way he plays and loved watching him run last year, [but] Hassan would be the first to tell you he wants to turn some of those runs into even bigger ones,” Harbaugh said. “Finding ways to make that extra hat miss and turning some of those medium runs into huge ones is going to be a good difference for him.



“For Zach, it’s really not super different. We need to turn some of these medium runs into explosive, home run ones that send the Big House into an eruption. Both those guys are kind of the same focus. I really believe with the experience, the confidence, continuing to understand the system, where the unblocked defenders are …just running with more confidence, they’re both going to make a lot of improvements in that area.”

Overall, he added, it really has to do with the guy they recruit more so than teaching stuff they do in the building.

“That’s just because the guys have the hunger for greatness and a really strong desire to improve. Those guys all have it,” Harbaugh said. “After the season when we say, ‘hey, here are the 10 things we really need to improve,’ maybe there are three or four that are most important … those guys really grab on to that. They are driven and motivated to take that next step.”

It’s not about motivation and passion as much as guidance and the technical role on their end, he continued.

“It’s this is what we’re trying to do. We want to make this guy miss, want to get more yardage out of this play, have more big plays. Here are steps you can take from a training standpoint to do it,” Harbaugh said. “Here’s a cutup of this NFL player you should watch. Here’s an example of this run. Here’s some type of quiz or assessment so you’re understanding the way the play is being blocked.”

Both Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Josh Gattis have spoken of having a more athletic offensive line this year, which they expect should be able to give them more options in the run game. Haskins in particular could be used even as a fullback in some two-back sets.

“I want him to expand what he can do without the ball in his hands, become even more proficient,” Harbaugh said. “He was a pretty good pass protector, but there are some things he can bring us a blocker on the sweep game, on the perimeter … possibly as a lead blocker in some of the two-back stuff, kind of acting like doing some of the jobs a fullback would sometimes do.

“He’s capable of all that, so I think he’s going to be able to take another step in going from just being decent at that to being really dominant.”

Expect a much more diverse running game in 2020 with several backs in the mix.