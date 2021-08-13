Michigan Wolverines Football: Jeter Leads D-Line Resurgence, O-Line Emerges

"The front is coming together," Harbaugh said Friday. "[Tackle] Donovan Jeter is having his best months ever, his best offseason — his best camp. The level of consistency from him has been outstandings. Mazi Smith is havng a really good camp — so is Jess Speight plus Chris Hinton, and then a young guy, Kris Jenkins, in the rotation.

The Wolverines are employing a three-man front, and it looks stouter and bigger to Harbaugh.

Michigan football's defensive line is perhaps the biggest question mark on the team this year, but head coach Jim Harbaugh isn't just feeling better about it after a week of camp ... he's 'actually feeling really good about it.'

"Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo are doing a great job on the edges. So is Taylor Upshaw, Mike Morris, Braiden McGregor is back to full strength and looking good. He's taken his knee brace off and is moving so much better ... Gabe Newburg, as well."

On the offensive line, Ryan Hayes (left tackle), Andrew Stueber and Zak Zinter picked up where they left off in spring ball and are inked in as starters. Where the latter two will play has yet to be determined, and part of that will play out depending on who emerges at center.

"Trevor Keegan at left guard, Andrew Vastardis at center ... left guard is really bering contested by Chuck Foliage, who is playing his best football, really playing with his hands inside and doing a heck of a job," Harbaugh said. "[Freshman] Greg Crippen continues to be a standout. I consider him in our two-deep. We’re about 10 deep on the offensive line of really good players there.

"Zinter is able to play center and Steueber right guard, so Trente Jones has really developed in to a fine, fine football player [at right tackle]. There are a lot of options there. Another, Nolan Rumler, is, playing really good football."

Finally, Karsen Barnhart is also making a move after having 'three really good practices in a row,' per Harbaugh.

"How do you keep him out of the starting lineup?" Harbaugh said. "We’re good, and we’ve got some good depth in that offensive line. [Coach] Sherrone [Moore] is doing a heck of a job."