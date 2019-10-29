Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh was unsurprisingly in an outstanding mood on today's 'Attack Each day' podcast, as he recapped his club's thorough destruction of Notre Dame over the weekend. Harbaugh talked about what all went right for the Maize and Blue in the 45-14 win, while also rattling off a list of names who impressed him during the obliteration of the Irish.

The Michigan Wolverines' football defense ranks eighth nationally, allowing just 270.4 yards per game. (AP Images)

Jim Harbaugh, Recapping the Notre Dame win:

"That was a 'wow' performance in every aspect of football. Our guys protected the ball, blocked, tackled and it felt like they were on a mission. "Recent tests haven't shaken them or made them blink at all. They've been determined to get stronger and better, and you could see it coming. "They had an unconditional belief in themselves and that each and every guy would get the job done. You could see it from beginning to end. "[Senior quarterback] Shea Patterson was fast, and that was the fastest I've seen him run the football all season. We had to get the quarterback involved in the running game, and he was also blocking. "Ball security was a main focus for us, and the running backs ran on a mission. "The defense was also fast, violent and played with great hustle. "[Redshirt junior punter] Will Hart made a great catch on the opening drive on a ball that was snapped high. "[Junior center] Cesar Ruiz had one of his most outstanding games. "Balls were all over the place in wet ball drills earlier in the week in practice, and he said it was unacceptable and that he was going to get it right, and he did. [Senior right guard] Mike Onwenu also had an outstanding game. "[Redshirt freshman linebacker] Cam McGrone was all over the field, and so were [sophomore defensive end] Aidan Hutchinson, [fifth-year senior defensive end] Mike Danna and [redshirt junior defensive tackle Mike] Dwumfour. "[Freshman safety] Dax Hill has grown so much and he has great natural instincts, and that really showed this game with his football awareness. "He was about 20 yards away on his fumble recovery and he hit the acceleration — he was like an arrow going through snow to recover it. "He also knew not to turn an incompletion into a defensive penalty on another play, because he knew the ball wasn't going to be caught."

Jim Harbaugh, on the Outstanding job Michigan's Equipment Managers did in the Rainy Conditions:

"We came out in warmups a somewhat rain repellent top that [Director of Equipment and Internal Operations] Gary Hazelitt and Sonny [Anderson] got for us, with the idea of keeping the players dry. "It also kept the jersey and pads as dry as possible. "We're going to write a letter of recommendation for Gary Hazelitt and his staff, because he had alternate game jerseys, pants, socks and underwear for the guys. Every time the players came into the locker room, they had something dry to put on. "The amount of VIPs who came by in the pregame looking for the right rain jacket was unbelievable, with Gary taking care of them as well. "[Longtime equipment manager] Jon Falk said it was one of the most remarkable jobs he had ever seen in football, and that Gary made it look easy."

Jim Harbaugh, Talking About Michigan's Rushing Attack and Blocking Efforts:

"[Redshirt freshman running back] Hassan [Haskins] ran the inside plays with trap, power, and inside and outside zone. Sometimes there were holes and sometimes he'd eek out two or three yards. "The really good backs can get more yards than what a play is blocked for. "Hassan and [freshman running back] Zach [Charbonnet] are both showing that ability. Those two backs have taken off and are getting more and more of the reps. "[Senior running back] Tru Wilson is back to full health and had a heck of a good ball game. "[Redshirt freshman running back] Christian Turner has seen his reps go down, but he's trying to get on more special teams and showed flashes when he got into the game on offense. [Redshirt freshman running back] Ben VanSumeren did too. "[Senior tight end] Sean McKeon has always led the way as the blocker, but [redshirt junior tight end] Nick Eubanks has taken off as a blocker as well and has made it an emphasis. It's tough to tell the difference between those two when they're blocking. "When [freshman tight end] Erick All knows who to block, it's as violent as you could ever want. He's getting more dialed in every week. "[Redshirt freshman tight end] Luke Schoonmaker has ascended each week, and [tight ends coach] Sherrone Moore has made blocking a source of pride. Blocking is the name of the game, and it will lead to receptions. "Do we have a more favorite player than [junior fullback/defensive tackle] Ben Mason? I don't think we do. "The receiver blocking has also improved, especially in the last two or three weeks."

Jim Harbaugh, Briefly Looking Ahead to Maryland: