"Michigan’s 31 point, 4 TD + FG win over Notre Dame was lost on Old 'Mouse Ears' Pete Finebaum because he can’t count that high. We actually know he doesn’t believe what comes out of his mouth. He’s just trolling for attention even if he looks stupid afterwards."

— Todd Anson (Jim Harbaugh's good friend) on Twitter on Monday afternoon, making fun of SEC Network radio host Paul Finebaum's strange obsession with Harbaugh.