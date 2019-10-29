News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-29 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 29

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Michigan on TV

What: Michigan State at Michigan

Sport: Men's soccer

When: 8:00 PM ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Michigan’s 31 point, 4 TD + FG win over Notre Dame was lost on Old 'Mouse Ears' Pete Finebaum because he can’t count that high. We actually know he doesn’t believe what comes out of his mouth. He’s just trolling for attention even if he looks stupid afterwards."
— Todd Anson (Jim Harbaugh's good friend) on Twitter on Monday afternoon, making fun of SEC Network radio host Paul Finebaum's strange obsession with Harbaugh.

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Film Review: Notre Dame — A Closer Look

• Chris Balas and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Video: Jim Harbaugh, Players Talk Maryland and ND

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Live Updates From Jim Harbaugh's Noon Presser

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Video: Howard's Debut Team Scrimmages for the Public on Monday

• Adam Gorney and Mike Farrell, Rivals.com: Fact or Fiction: Michigan Turned a Corner With win Over ND

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}