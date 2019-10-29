The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 29
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan State at Michigan
Sport: Men's soccer
When: 8:00 PM ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
Tweets of the day
Let's keep it going. 👊#GoBlue 〽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/i9VFzX3qgG— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 28, 2019
The other day, @markvanosdol asked about the time Bob Ufer was remembered before the 1981 Illinois Game. Fortunately for all of us Art Vuolo, Jr. had the foresight to record this touching & moving moment. It was indeed emotional & powerful.— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) October 29, 2019
More at: https://t.co/ShUOU8vNFy pic.twitter.com/7FM6NoTx4C
#NewCoverPhoto ✔️ pic.twitter.com/OZkntzW8ZE— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 28, 2019
so......turns out harbaugh does know my name https://t.co/tGxAZ88R9k— Aria Gerson (@aria_gerson) October 29, 2019
A little reminder for you all... pic.twitter.com/RDCtKikmRM— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) October 29, 2019
2020 Top-30 Prospect Moses Moody is down to 3 schools. @moses_moody3 pic.twitter.com/nSsnpqdVW7— TIPTON EDITS 🏀 (@TiptonEdits) October 29, 2019
It should be a great evening ... looking forward to seeing everyone tonight at Crisler Center https://t.co/DmXHuqEALH— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) October 28, 2019
8⃣ days until the first tip of the 2019-20 season!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) October 28, 2019
Join us tonight for your first glimpse of the team at our Countdown to Tip-Off starting at 6 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.)#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/IdiMpqBGGj
FULL STEAM AHEAD! 😤#GoBlue https://t.co/XyFNjSVSnG— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 28, 2019
Congrats to the Best Head Coach in the Country! Well deserved!! Blessing to work with this man everyday! #GoBlue🔵 #Hail〽️ #1-0 https://t.co/1kupD1IfsZ— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) October 29, 2019
TDs, this weekend, by the McCaffrey brothers:— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 28, 2019
Luke - 1
Dylan - 1
Christian - 1@mccaffrey_luke | @dcaf20 | @run__cmc pic.twitter.com/71h0eTykuk
Shame on you Adam Rittenberg! Had to go “there” just for the clicks, didn’t you? Harbaugh gets clicks in both NCAA & NFL, we get it. But in the face of Harbaugh’s letter last week this is reckless pandering.— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) October 28, 2019
Coaching carousel hypos-Harbaugh leaves UM https://t.co/CuN28aYODp
#GoBlue ➡️ #ProBlue https://t.co/YF2DcBTcWq— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) October 28, 2019
#GoBlue ➡️ #ProBlue https://t.co/ZKpDDu7v76— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) October 28, 2019
#Rivals250 TE Theo Johnson did not make a previously planned official visit to Michigan this past weekend, but will reschedule https://t.co/WAJzrHqwjq— Josh Helmholdt (@JoshHelmholdt) October 28, 2019
Taco Charlton getting to the QB and making tacos again. Good for him pic.twitter.com/cFZVJVAbMu— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 29, 2019
Where accountability, commitment, hard work, grit and integrity lead to #ProBlue https://t.co/uZDSG5AVwd— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 28, 2019
A big thank you to everyone who joined us tonight! #goblue pic.twitter.com/NAfvFHOWkx— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) October 29, 2019
6️⃣ 𝑫𝑨𝒀𝑺 𝑼𝑵𝑻𝑰𝑳 𝑩𝑰𝑮 𝑻𝑬𝑵𝑺#B1GXC Championships flashback | 1922 - The Michigan men win their 1st-ever Big Ten XC title in a 41-51 victory over runner-up Wisconsin#GoBlue— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) October 28, 2019
📷: @umichBentley pic.twitter.com/MiGHcBDK76
Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband is being tested at @UMichMcity to design potential solutions that could boost pedestrian safety and reduce car accidents: https://t.co/TsUS7eSAXY pic.twitter.com/r7wnrv17au— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) October 28, 2019
.@umichwsoccer defeats Maryland, clinches #B1G Quarterfinal home match.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) October 28, 2019
RECAP » https://t.co/QGFLqZz7TZ#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/jcZrllakBe
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Film Review: Notre Dame — A Closer Look
• Chris Balas and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Video: Jim Harbaugh, Players Talk Maryland and ND
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Live Updates From Jim Harbaugh's Noon Presser
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Video: Howard's Debut Team Scrimmages for the Public on Monday
• Adam Gorney and Mike Farrell, Rivals.com: Fact or Fiction: Michigan Turned a Corner With win Over ND
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook