Video: Howard's Debut Michigan Team Scrimmages For The Public On Monday

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team held an open scrimmage for the public on Monday night, allowing fans to get their first glimpse at head coach Juwan Howard's debut team.

The entire event was film and has been inserted below for your viewing pleasure.

RELATED: Hunter Dickinson Back This Weekend, More

RELATED: Former Wolverines in the NHL and NBA

The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team will open their season on Nov. 5 against Appalachian State.
The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team will open their season on Nov. 5 against Appalachian State. (Michigan Alumni Twitter Account)

