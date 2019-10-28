Video: Howard's Debut Michigan Team Scrimmages For The Public On Monday
The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team held an open scrimmage for the public on Monday night, allowing fans to get their first glimpse at head coach Juwan Howard's debut team.
The entire event was film and has been inserted below for your viewing pleasure.
---
