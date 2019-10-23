Final rosters were determined in the NBA ahead of the opening two games Tuesday night, with the rest of teams starting their seasons Wednesday and Thursday nights. The NHL opened up play in early October. In the NBA, Derrick Walton Jr. made headlines this week as he was selected for the Los Angeles Clippers' final roster spot. Caris LeVert signed a big contract extension this offseason worth $52.5M. 19-year NBA veteran Jamal Crawford has not announced his retirement, but the 39 year old is not currently on a roster. He has averaged 14.6 points per game throughout his career. Former U-M head basketball coach John Beilein is making his NBA coaching debut tonight as his Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Orlando Magic. In the NHL, Carl Hagelin recorded four assists last week for the Washington Capitals. U-M has 10 former players who have made NBA rosters to start the season and 16 players on NHL rosters. RELATED: Update On Every Former Wolverine In The NFL — Week 7 RELATED: Franz Wagner Will Miss 4-to-6 Weeks

Former Michigan Wolverines basketball player Caris LeVert is now having a successful career in the NBA with the Brooklyn Nets. (USA Today Sports Images)

A full breakdown of former Wolverines in the NBA and NHL:

Former Michigan Wolverines In The NBA

Ignas Brazdeikis, New York Knicks

Was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft, No. 47 to the Sacramento Kings, before being traded to the Knicks. Brazdeikis signed a 3-year contract worth $2.4M in guaranteed money. The Knicks open the season tonight against the Spurs in San Antonio (8:30 ET).

Trey Burke, Philadelphia 76ers

Signed a 1 year / $2,028,594 contract this offseason with the 76ers for his seventh season in the league. Burke played for the Knicks and Mavericks in 2018-19 and averaged 10.9 points per game on the year. The 76ers open up at home tonight against the Boston Celtics (7:30 ET).

Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas Mavericks

Averaged 18.9 points per game last year, playing with the Mavericks and Knicks. His Mavericks open up Hardaway Jr.'s seventh NBA season at home tonight against the Washington Wizards (8:30 ET).

Caris LeVert, Brooklyn Nets

Signed a 3-year $52.5M contract extension this offseason. LeVert was a key piece off the bench for the Nets in 2018-19. He averaged 13.7 points and 3.9 assists per game last season. The Nets added Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan in the offseason to a team that made the playoffs last year. LeVert is entering his fourth season in the NBA. The Nets begin their season in Brooklyn tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves (7:30 ET).

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors

Was drafted No. 28 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft, a first-round selection by the Golden State Warriors, who fell short in the 2019 NBA Finals last year, losing to the Toronto Raptors. The rookie and his Warriors debut the season Thursday night when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (10:30 ET).

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat

Is entering his second year in the league. The Heat picked up Robinson's $1.4M guarantee for this season. He played in 15 games last season, averaging 3.3 points per game. The Heat start their season tonight in Miami against the Memphis Grizzlies (7:30 ET) He has garnered high praise from head coach Erik Spoelstra heading into the season:

Coach Spo has made it clear - Duncan Robinson is one of the best shooters on the planet. ☔️ pic.twitter.com/bU6k6mliAr — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 10, 2019

Glenn Robinson III, Golden State Warriors

Signed a 1 year / $1,882,867 contract with the Warriors this offseason. Robinson III averaged 4.2 points per game in 47 games for the Detroit Pistons last year. He's entering his sixth year in the league.

Moritz Wagner, Washington Wizards

Was traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Wizards during the season last year. Averaged 4.8 points and 2 rebounds per game in 43 games played during his rookie campaign. The Wizards open up the season in Dallas to take on Hardaway Jr.'s Mavericks tonight (8:30 ET).

Derrick Walton Jr., Los Angeles Clippers

Made the Clippers roster this week and is playing on a non-guaranteed contract in 2019-20. Walton Jr. did not play in the NBA last year, but did play in 16 games in 2017-18, where he averaged 1.8 points per game for the Heat. The Clippers played last night in their opener against the Los Angeles Lakers, winning 112-102. Walton did not play in last night's game.

D.J. Wilson, Milwaukee Bucks

Entering his third NBA season with the Bucks. Wilson averaged 5.8 points per game last season. Wilson and his team start off the season Thursday night in Houston against the Rockets (8:00 ET).

Former Michigan Wolverines In The NHL

Former Michigan Wolverines hockey player Carl Hagelin shoots for the Washington Capitals against the New York Rangers. (USA Today Sports Images)

C Andrew Cogliano, Dallas Stars

Has one assist in 11 games played on the season. The Stars are 3-7-1 so far this year.

LW J.T. Compher, Colorado Avalanche

Has one goal and three assists on the season for the first place Avalanche. Had two assists on Oct. 19 in a win against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

C Andrew Copp, Winnipeg Jets

The Ann Arbor, Mich. native has one goal and two assists on the season for the 5-6-0 Jets.

C Luke Glendening, Detroit Red Wings

Has two goals and one assist on the season for the 3-6-0 Red Wings. The team started off 3-1, but has since dropped five straight games.

LW Carl Hagelin, Washington Capitals

Has four assists on the season for the 7-2-2 Capitals, who are on a four game winning steak. Hagelin recorded all four of his assists last week against the Maple Leafs (1), Rangers (1) and Blackhawks (2).

D Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

Has five assists and one goal on the season for the 6-3-0 Canucks. Had two assists Tuesday night in a win over the Red Wings, and one assist Sunday against the Rangers.

D Matt Hunwick, Buffalo Sabres

Has not played yet this year for the 8-1-1, first place Sabres.

D Jack Johnson, Pittsburgh Penguins

Has one assist on the season for the 6-4-0 Penguins.

D Steven Kampfer

Has appeared in one game this season for the 6-1-2 Bruins

C Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings

Has two goals and five assists for the 3-6-0 Red Wings. Had one goal on Oct. 15 against the Canucks.

D Jon Merrill, Las Vegas Golden Knights

Has two assists on the season for the 7-4-0 Golden Knights. Had one assist against the Flyers on Monday night.

C Tyler Motte, Vancouver Canucks

Has recorded one assist this season for the 6-3-0 Canucks that came on Oct. 15 against the St. Louis Blues.

LW Max Pacioretty, Las Vegas Golden Knights

Has scored two goals and recorded eight assists on the season for the 7-4-0 Golden Knights. Had two assists last week, one coming against the Ottawa Senators and the other against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

D Greg Pateryn, Minnesota Wild

Has not appeared in a game yet this season for the 3-6-0 Wild.

D Jacob Trouba, New York Rangers

Has scored one goal and notched five assists on the season for the 2-4-1 Rangers, so far. Had one assist against the Capitals and one against the Canucks last week.

D Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets