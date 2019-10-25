TheWolverine

There is also plenty of football and basketball recruiting news inside, including what's going on with several of Juwan Howard's primary basketball targets, all of whom rank in the top-50 nationally.

Today's edition of Inside the Fort brings you the latest on what we're hearing heading into the Michigan Wolverines' football game with Notre Dame tomorrow, as well as the latest on the ridiculous ' Jim Harbaugh to the NFL' rumors.

Starting this weekend with football …

Many close to the program believed Michigan was going to beat Penn State in Happy Valley last weekend. Obviously, PSU’s strong start hindered the effort, and those same people are lamenting how a winnable game got away from them.

They are encouraged, however, by the effort they saw and feel a “light bulb might have gone on” for many, especially on offense. It needs to be sustained, of course, but they’ve put in the work this week for Notre Dame. The seniors have made it clear they don’t plan on going out with losses to rivals, three total, all that’s left on the home schedule.

This is still a red-letter game tonight, and it’s no surprise it’s being treated as such. Former Michigan All-American Ty Law will be honored tonight by the administration at a function in Ann Arbor, as will former All-American Tom Mack. There will be some huge names in as a surprise to address the team, several sources have told us, to let the players know what’s expected and how much this rivalry means to them.

On the latest ‘Jim Harbaugh to the NFL’ rumors — there’s plenty of eye rolling going on in the building, not just because of the sources behind them (they are convinced they’re driven by one adversary in particular), but also the response to it.