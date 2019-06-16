Running back is arguably the biggest concern on Michigan's whole team heading into the 2019 season following the graduation of last year's leading rusher, Karan Higdon.

Higdon ran for 1,178 yards last season, marking the most yards by a Michigan running back since Mike Hart — the school's all-time leading rusher — compiled 1,232 in 2007.

The Florida native's departure leaves a high level of uncertainty at the position, with basically no proven production remaining; redshirt freshman Christian Turner, freshman Zach Charbonnet and senior Tru Wilson are expected to be the top three contributors at the spot, but the trio has just 464 combined career yards between the three of them.

U-M has obviously been in a situation where it has had to replace 1,000-yard rushers before, with it being a regular occurrence during the Lloyd Carr era (1995-2007) and before.

Higdon and Fitzgerald Toussaint (in 2011) are the only two running backs to hit the 1,000-yard plateau since Carr retired following the 2007 season, a statistic that would have been thought to be unfathomable just over a decade ago.