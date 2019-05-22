Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, recruiting coordinator Matt Dudek, and South Africa trip donors Stephen and Nicole Eisenberg discussed the second half of U-M's overseas journey on the recent 'Attack Each day' podcast, recapping the events in Johannesburg and on the safaris.

"What brought the Apartheid down in South Africa was the outrage from others around the world. Having the support of the world had to mean a lot to Nelson Mandela during his years of wrongful imprisonment.



"Nelson actually negotiated many things before being released, including a whole change in government.

"None of our players or spouses complained during the entire trip — we had to wake up at 4:45 AM to go on the safari, and everybody was up with a bounce in their step.

"Our guide on the safari was constantly looking for lion and elephant tracks, and even black mamba ones.

"I rode with Sean Magee, Ben McDaniels, Gary and LuAnn Haslett, Kris Barnes, David Turnley, Sarah Harbaugh and my daughter Addie. The lions came up and side-eyed all of us and stared us down — they knew the jeep as a whole was too big to take down though.

"The lions would never stay in one spot either and were always on the move, though the rhinoceroses were actually my favorite animal on the safari.

"[Don's wife] Deb Brown actually said she'd been to Africa like 20 times before and had been on 60 safaris — she was once in a hot air balloon where she was able to watch the animals migrating from above.

"There's so many people to thank for the trip — Stephen and Nicole, and Warde Manuel, because none of it would've happened without him.

"To quote Sean Magee, he said the Michigan football team in the last three years has been five feet away from the Pope, the Mona Lisa and an African lion.

"We're going to leave it to a team vote on where we go next year. I'd like to go somewhere in the U.S. like Washington DC or into the Halls of Congress, the Supreme Court or Arlington Cemetery.

"Gettysburg or the New York Stock Exchange are also options, along with going West on a military trip to San Diego where the seals train. Camp Pendleton and Pearl Harbor in Hawaii are also options.

"I'd also like to go to China before all of this is over, though Spain is supposed to be incredible as well.

"The Galapagos Islands and Haiti would also be good — Mitch Albom does some incredible things in Haiti."