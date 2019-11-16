The Michigan Wolverines' football team put on a passing clinic during Saturday afternoon's 44-10 blowout of Michigan State, with senior quarterback Shea Patterson compiling 384 passing yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. It was by far the best statistical game Patterson had ever enjoyed in a Michigan uniform, with the senior shattering his previous career high of 282 passing yards (set last year in a 42-21 win over Maryland), while also tossing four scores for the first time as a Wolverine (he had thrown three in a contest seven different times). Not only did Patterson rack up the yards and touchdowns in Saturday's beatdown, but he was also efficient; he completed 24 of his 33 passes (72.7 percent), with his completion percentage standing as his second best of the season (trailing only the 73.9 connection rate he posted in the 52-0 triumph over Rutgers on Sept. 28).

Michigan Wolverines football senior quarterback Shea Patterson has a 16-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio on the year after throwing four scores against the Spartans. (AP Images)

The senior's yardage total was very similar between the two halves (182 prior to the break and 202 after halftime), though three of his four scoring tosses occurred in the game's final two quarters. Junior receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (from 18 yards out), junior wideout Nico Collins (a 22-yard TD) and freshman receiver Cornelius Johnson (a 39-yard score) were the recipients of Patterson's three second-half scoring tosses, while redshirt junior tight end Nick Eubanks reeled in the lone one of the first half (from five yards out). "He was really good all day, sharp in every way, whether he was seeing the field, making the throws, or picking up the third-and-29," head coach Jim Harbaugh

said in the postgame, who complimented Patterson for completing passes to nine different receivers and breaking Tom Brady's old record for passing yards by a U-M quarterback against Michigan State.

Ronnie Bell Enjoys A Career Day As Well

Patterson wasn't the only offensive Wolverine who played the best game of his career on Saturday, with sophomore wideout Ronnie Bell setting new personal records as well. He hauled in nine receptions for 150 yards, breaking his previous career highs of seven grabs (in the Sept. 7 win over Army) and 98 receiving yards (in the Oct. 12 triumph at Illinois). The sophomore was Patterson's favorite target all afternoon, bringing in five more catches than anyone else (Peoples-Jones' four grabs were the next most on the team) and 102 more yards than any other U-M player (Peoples-Jones' 48 yards were also second most). Seven of Bell's nine catches and 118 of his 150 yards came in the first two quarters alone. Despite the career effort, Bell failed to find the end zone once again, and has yet to score his first TD of the season. “[Senior safety] Josh [Metellus] let me know 20 seconds ago I still haven’t got in there," Bell said with a laugh in the postgame presser. "It hurts every time. It’s alright, though, because I’ll get in there eventually." "Ronnie Bell had a tremendous game," Harbaugh added. "He was all over the field — bubbles and then yards after the catch. [He was] running physical and tough on the boundary, not looking to step out of bounds and coming out the other side making the first downs. "Over the middle, he was right in there making the tough plays and catches. Blocked really wel, too. You’re going to see a lot of really good blocks by Ronnie when he didn’t have the ball. "He just played really good and tough and he’s a really good football player."

Miscellaneous Michigan Wolverines Football Notes