Sources have informed TheWolverine.com that Michigan head coach has signed his extension. Details have not been disclosed, thought it's expected to be a five-year deal with a much lower base and laden with incentives.

Per the Detroit News, the incentives include pay for winning the Big Ten East Division, a Big Ten championship, reaching the national playoffs and winning a national championship. There also is a smaller buyout if UM decides to fire Harbaugh.

Harbaugh entered the 2020 season as the only FBS coach with less than two years remaining on his contract. The original contract was set to expire three days after the final game of the 2021 season. He is scheduled to earning a $7.79 million salary this year, fourth-highest in the country.

Five of his assistant coaches' contracts are up Monday, and while only one has officially been released — defensive coordinator Don Brown, who has accepted a similar role at Arizona under former U-M assistant Jedd Fisch — other moves are expected.

As reported earlier today, Baltimore Ravens assistant Mike Macdonald is expected to take on a role as at least co-defensive coordinator.

Sources have said for weeks that Harbaugh planned to "bet on himself" in accepting the contract, one that has been adjusted due in part to COVID-19's effect on athletic department resources. His base salary is expected to be $4 million.

He said this summer a new contract was in the works, but the coronavirus pandemic paused negotiations.

“There are bigger fish to fry for our athletic director, or our administration, me as a coach,” Harbaugh said in July. “It hasn’t been on the top of the priority list. I would expect something ... that there would be an announcement at some time.”

Though those negotiations took longer than expected, he finally signed Friday.

Watch for more on this story in the hours to come ...