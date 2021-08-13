Michigan Wolverines Football: Jim Harbaugh Updates QB, Receiver Competition

Michigan football finished its seventh practice Friday, a helmets only session, and hasn’t been in pads much, but head coach Jim Harbaugh likes a lot of what he’s seen from his team in the early going.

The quarterback competition, for one, is heating up. Redshirt freshman Cade McNamara is still a step ahead, but true frosh J.J. McCarthy is pushing and getting better every day.

“Of all the years, the quarterback play right at the beginning has been really sharp; really good,” Harbaugh said Friday. “Both Cade and J.J. have really started fast. There’s been no lull coming out of the gates.

“Cade’s ahead and has got so many of those competitive traits and ability to make all the throws, but he also the ability to get the ball in other peoples’ hands, make others better. Probably the number one job as a quarterback when it comes right down to it is to be that point guard.”

He’s on every detail, every face of the position right down to leadership, and he’s not taking a knee or a breath despite being pushed. Texas Tech transfer Alan Bowman is playing ‘really well,’ Harbaugh added, and Dan Villari has had good days.

