The Michigan Wolverines’ football offense underwhelmed yet again on Saturday, posting just 10 points and 267 yards in a 10-3 triumph over the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Maize and Blue didn’t have much success either on the ground or through the air (just 120 of the former and 147 of the latter), and fifth-year senior left tackle Jon Runyan was asked this afternoon what made the Hawkeyes so tough to go against.

The Michigan Wolverines' football team will play at Illinois next Saturday at noon. (AP Images)

“Iowa had the No. 5 defense in the country coming into the game,” he began. “They play a lot of base defense and are really good at what they do, and they know the type of players they have. “They’re a very disciplined defensive front, and they found the holes that we had. We did a good job of keeping [senior quarterback] Shea [Patterson] upright though. “We were just happy to come out with the win — I know people were saying beforehand this was one of the most pivotal games for Michigan this year. “Some people were saying that if we win, it wouldn’t matter because it’s only Iowa, but if we would have lost, then they would have acted like it was the worst thing ever.”

A lack of explosive plays has been especially frustrating with Michigan’s offense this year, with the Wolverines having mustered just one run longer than 18 yards the entire season. The Maize and Blue recorded a perfectly executed 51-yard pass play from Patterson to junior receiver Nico Collins in the first quarter of Saturday’s victory, but didn’t register another ‘big play’ the rest of the game. “I don’t know what the stats are, but it seems like Nico comes down with the ball 85 percent of the time,” Runyan exclaimed. “He goes up there and catches it on time, even though guys are always trying to hold onto him and he’s playing through traffic. “We don’t like to take shots randomly; we feel it out with how the game is going and the flow of it. We like taking big shots after turnovers.” Runyan was asked to expand a bit on the team’s lack of explosive plays so far this season, and whether or not the opportunity is there for more to occur both in practice and in games. “The run game can sometimes just come down to a guard keeping his block, or [redshirt freshman right tackle] Jalen [Mayfield] or myself keeping our heads inside a defender,” he explained. “We pride ourselves on explosive plays and we have a quota we have to meet, and we didn’t meet it this week — we only had two explosive running and passing plays, and that’s not going to cut it against some of these other teams we face.