Here's a summary of how the entire first half unfolded:

The Michigan Wolverines' football team leads Illinois, 28-7, today in Champaign, and has dominated in every facet.

Illinois got the ball to start the game this afternoon, but promptly went three-and-out with redshirt freshman Matt Robinson as its starting quarterback (redshirt junior Brandon Peters was out with injury).

The Wolverines then took over at their own 32-yard line, and strung together a five-play, 65-yard drive that concluded with a 29-yard touchdown run by redshirt freshman running back Hassan Haskins to put U-M up 7-0.

All five of the series' plays came on the ground.

The Illini then made a quarterback change on their next possession, inserting freshman Isaiah Williams into the game. It didn't do much good, however, as they once again went three-and-out.

Michigan took over at its own 18-yard line and drove deep into Illinois territory, before redshirt junior kicker Quinn Nordin missed a 34-yard field goal at the 5:13 mark of the quarter, keeping U-M's lead at 7-0.

Illinois switched back to Robinson as its quarterback on its ensuing possession, and drove to midfield before being forced to punt.

The Maize and Blue had no problem cementing together another scoring drive, taking the ball 70 yards in just four plays and capping it off with a 25-yard touchdown pass to redshirt freshman tight end Luke Schoonmaker.

The TD extended Michigan's lead to 14-0 with 59 seconds remaining in the frame, and was the first score of Schoonmaker's career.