Michigan 28, Illinois 7: First Half Box Score And Recap
The Michigan Wolverines' football team leads Illinois, 28-7, today in Champaign, and has dominated in every facet.
Here's a summary of how the entire first half unfolded:
First Quarter
Illinois got the ball to start the game this afternoon, but promptly went three-and-out with redshirt freshman Matt Robinson as its starting quarterback (redshirt junior Brandon Peters was out with injury).
The Wolverines then took over at their own 32-yard line, and strung together a five-play, 65-yard drive that concluded with a 29-yard touchdown run by redshirt freshman running back Hassan Haskins to put U-M up 7-0.
All five of the series' plays came on the ground.
The Illini then made a quarterback change on their next possession, inserting freshman Isaiah Williams into the game. It didn't do much good, however, as they once again went three-and-out.
Michigan took over at its own 18-yard line and drove deep into Illinois territory, before redshirt junior kicker Quinn Nordin missed a 34-yard field goal at the 5:13 mark of the quarter, keeping U-M's lead at 7-0.
Illinois switched back to Robinson as its quarterback on its ensuing possession, and drove to midfield before being forced to punt.
The Maize and Blue had no problem cementing together another scoring drive, taking the ball 70 yards in just four plays and capping it off with a 25-yard touchdown pass to redshirt freshman tight end Luke Schoonmaker.
The TD extended Michigan's lead to 14-0 with 59 seconds remaining in the frame, and was the first score of Schoonmaker's career.
Second Quarter
Illinois lined up to punt at the 12:23 mark of the second quarter, but fifth-year senior linebacker Jordan Glasgow blocked it, and senior safety Josh Metellus recovered the ball at the UI seven-yard line.
It only took Michigan one play to find the end zone, with Charbonnet cashing in from seven yards out to put the Wolverines up 21-0, giving the freshman 85 yards on the ground at that juncture.
The turnover didn't hurt the Maize and Blue though, as UI immediately went three-and-out.
The onslaught continued on the Wolverines' next possession, when U-M drove 80 yards in five plays and capped things off with a four-yard touchdown pass to redshirt junior tight end Nick Eubanks, putting Michigan up 28-0 with 4:33 to go in the frame.
The highlight of the series was a 71-yard pass play from senior quarterback Shea Patterson to sophomore receiver Ronnie Bell, which got the Wolverines down deep into Illini territory.
Both teams then traded three-and-outs, before Illinois got on the board right before halftime with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Robinson to redshirt junior receiver Josh Imatorbhbehe, making the score 28-7 with 55 seconds remaining in the half.
Michigan ran out the clock to end the second quarter, taking its 21-point advantage into the locker rooms.
