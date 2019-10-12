C HAMPAIGN, ILL. — Michigan redshirt sophomore quarterback Dylan McCaffrey is dressed and warming up in Champaign in preparation for U-M's game with Illinois.

11:37: Tight end Erick All did not make the trip due to a minor injury. Several dozen fans in the stands 28 minutes before game time. Many of them Michigan fans.

11:35 AM: Senior cornerback Lavert Hill did not make the trip either.

• 11:30 AM: Junior defensive end Kwity Paye is dressed and going through warmups.

• 11:27 AM: There is a stiff breeze here in Champaign, and throwing conditions probably won't be ideal.

• 11:20 AM: Illinois is wearing blue tops and blue pants, with orange numbers, orange names and an orange 'I' on their helmets.

• 11:17 AM: Junior wide receiver Nico Collins did not make the trip today.

• 10:50 AM: Dylan McCaffrey, Kwity Paye and Sean McKeon all dressed and made the trip. All three were questionable for today's game.