Videos: Brown, Gattis Provide In-Depth Updates On The Start Of Fall Camp
Both of the Michigan Wolverines' football coordinators — Don Brown (defense) and Josh Gattis (offense) — met with the media this afternoon for the first time since fall camp began.
They discussed several topics, including which young players are standing out, the position groups who are impressing and much more.
Don Brown
Josh Gattis
