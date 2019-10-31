• Redshirt junior QB Tyrrell Pigrome — He has started Maryland's last three games, after redshirt junior Josh Jackson started the first five for the club. Pigrome is completing 59.8 percent of his passes with three touchdowns and five picks, and has also added 173 yards and two scores on the ground. Head coach Mike Locksley will likely play both quarterbacks during Saturday's game.

• Junior RB Javon Leake — Even though redshirt sophomore running back Anthony McFarland leads the Terrapins in carries with 76, Leake's 543 yards are 165 more than his teammate's total. The junior has compiled seven touchdowns on the ground and has eclipsed the 100-yard mark twice this year.

• Sophomore WR Dontay Demus — He leads Maryland in receptions (31), receiving yards (487) and TD catches (four), after hauling in 13 grabs for 278 yards last season as a freshman. The 6-3, 200-pounder has reeled in at least 82 yards in four of the Terrapins' eight games.

• Redshirt sophomore WR Carlos Carriere — He has only caught nine passes for 106 yards, and earned his first start of the season in last weekend's 52-10 blowout loss at Minnesota. At 6-5, 196 pounds, Carriere is Maryland's tallest wide receiver on the roster.

• Fifth-year senior TE Tyler Mabry — The Ypsilanti, Mich., native transferred in from Buffalo after compiling 27 catches for 230 yards and earning first-team All-MAC honors last season as a redshirt junior with the Bulls. Mabry's 142 receiving yards this year rank fifth on the team, though his three touchdown grabs check in second behind Demus' four.

• Sophomore TE Chigoziem Okonkwo — His 16 receptions are the second most of the Maryland pass catchers, and his 164 yards rank third. Okonkwo did not catch a pass last week at Minnesota, but racked up a career-best five receptions for 43 yards the previous week in a 34-28 loss to Indiana.