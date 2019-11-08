Three Michigan Wolverines football players have accepted invitations to play in the Jan. 25, 2020, Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., in senior left guard Ben Bredeson, senior safety Josh Metellus and senior linebacker Josh Uche.

Running back Karan Higdon was the lone Wolverine to participate in last year's contest, while offensive lineman Mason Cole and linebacker Mike McCray were the two representatives in the 2018 edition.

The game will take place at 2:30 PM ET on Jan. 25, and will be aired live on NFL Network.

Bredeson and Metellus have started all nine games for the Maize and Blue this season, while Uche has begun eight of the nine (came off the bench in the Middle Tennessee State victory).

As a two-time captain (2018-19), Bredeson has started 42 of the team's last 43 affairs dating back to his freshman campaign of 2016, and was named a second-team All-Big Ten performer (by the coaches and media) at last year's end.

Metellus, meanwhile, has earned the starting nod in 34 games in a Michigan uniform dating back to the start of the 2017 campaign, with his 47 tackles checking in as the fourth most on this year's defense.

He has also chipped in 3.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions, with his first pick coming in the Oct. 5 win over Iowa and his second occurring last Saturday at Maryland.

Uche's U-M career did not get off to as fast of a start as the aforementioned duo's, compiling just three tackles through his first two seasons.

The Miami native burst onto the scene as a junior in 2018, however, leading the Wolverines with seven sacks while also racking up eight tackles for loss.

Uche's 7.5 quarterback takedowns this season once again lead the defense, while 9.5 TFLs rank second only to junior defensive end Kwity Paye's 10.