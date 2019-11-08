The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 8
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan @ (No. 15) Rutgers
Sport: Women's soccer
When: 1:30 PM ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
***
What: Minnesota @ Michigan
Sport: Hockey
When: 6:30 PM ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
Tweets of the day
In 1947 Chalmers “Bump” Elliott - he of the Mad Magicians - laid down this run against MSC. Enjoy & GO BLUE!! BEAT STATE! pic.twitter.com/1KTLEHK1mF— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) November 7, 2019
OTD in 1981, Gen. Bo unleashed the hounds and showed no mercy on @IlliniFootball's head coach Mike White, pounding Illinois 70-21 https://t.co/zY85FuqSMV #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/iwH1oLWIn8— MVictors (@MVictors) November 7, 2019
A look at why our guys wear the numbers they wear…— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 7, 2019
There are some good ones in here. 😎#GoBlue 〽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/CWHelA5iwC
Good to catch up with @_iggy_braz at LCA last night. I appreciate the fact that he listened to and liked the first Michigan Basketball Insider Podcast. He will be a guest soon. Check out podcast #1. https://t.co/gxBxwqlxcV— Tim McCormick (@TimMcCormick40) November 7, 2019
Sometimes YOU ARE the fall guy, huh? https://t.co/8rGSpGjRCY— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) November 7, 2019
“I been in the dark, but I PROMISE you’ll see a brighter me!” @youngma #2020vison #FreeCE #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/a99RNo1GAw— Chris Evans (@Kidnplay_abc123) November 7, 2019
Don't look now, but the Wolverines have gotten HOT! 🔥— PFF College (@PFF_College) November 7, 2019
(Via @CFBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/45ZbWV48aY
Who accidentally hit the fast-forward button to winter? 🥶 pic.twitter.com/6FKmcytzWY— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) November 7, 2019
Here's more on the 1931 bonus charity game that netted Michigan a @bigten title I discussed with @mgoblog's @Misopogon - it's wild, weird and bewildering but that's the 1930s https://t.co/3xNCoDgMzB pic.twitter.com/IFMlVwNwT5— MVictors (@MVictors) November 8, 2019
Happy to announce that I was invited to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl Game 🙏🏾 Thank you @JimNagy_SB @seniorbowl pic.twitter.com/awh93zN7G1— Josh Metellus (@NoExcuses_23) November 7, 2019
✅The best-of-the-best. Welcome DB Josh Metellus (@NoExcuses_23) from @UMichFootball to the 2020 @Reeses Senior Bowl! #GoBlue #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/N08HloxuLF— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) November 8, 2019
My favorite possession as a kid -- nothing else came close!! #RodHockey #TomsTake pic.twitter.com/gknCIhbh9Z— Tom Crawford (@BlueBellyTom) November 7, 2019
.@TomBrady was named the No. 25 greatest game changer in @NFL history.@CharlesWoodson, @kobebryant and @Buck talk about the legend.#GoBlue | #ProBlue | #NFL100 pic.twitter.com/mhTyTjYUG1— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 7, 2019
We are ONE WEEK away from a big matchup on the ice vs. MSU.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) November 7, 2019
GET YOUR TICKETS » https://t.co/kgF0KJdboM#GoBlue | #WearMaize @umichhockey pic.twitter.com/WOlvZZ1cqX
With #GoBlueRewards, Alumni Association members can save up to 55% on thousands of business essentials both in-store and online at @officedepot. https://t.co/kpiO9qXZEC— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) November 7, 2019
We're just weeks away from the reopening of Regents’ Plaza and the public return of the Cube. 🤗— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) November 7, 2019
Full details: https://t.co/1TjtIdaAlA pic.twitter.com/U6iaR4vNmL
Savage lesson— Mike Weiss (@Canada_Mike) November 7, 2019
God thank you for your blessing again, Thank you for allowing me to receive and Scholarship offer from University of Michigan #GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/kb8N6vXRze— Jahvaree Ritzie #5️⃣ (@jahvaree) November 8, 2019
GAME DAYYY! Wolverines will kick off the postseason vs PSU in the #B1GFH quarterfinals, slated for 11am today in State College, PA.— Michigan Field Hockey (@umichfldhockey) November 7, 2019
Live Stats: https://t.co/RFQsi9rDqz
Live Video: https://t.co/lu57lnLBi5 pic.twitter.com/6AYyBVEC9q
One. More. Day.— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) November 7, 2019
Join us tomorrow for our season opener at 7 p.m. at Crisler.#goblue pic.twitter.com/xuFp2pUVKP
W for @umichvball! #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/f2fj2JHJYN— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) November 7, 2019
What a photo! 😂#GoBlue | @umichvball pic.twitter.com/ssYXbud72U— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) November 7, 2019
Congrats to Guadalupe Fernandez Lacort - the #B1G Player of the Year! #GoBlue | @umichfldhockey pic.twitter.com/3AqIrZak7O— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) November 7, 2019
Wolverine Jelani Embree intends to make his off-the-mat adjustments pay dividends in 2019-20. @jelaniembree #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/1Po568Z5Z6— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) November 7, 2019
🚨 CALLING ALL @UMichStudents 🚨— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) November 7, 2019
The @michiganultras were HUGE last week and we're back again with a @umichsoccer vs. MSU game.
Come on down Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m.
▪️ Free admission with M Card
▪️ Free pizza
▪️ Busing to-and-from CCTC beginning at 3 p.m.! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/kV13h4Oo6d
Congrats to @hillarybeall and @Raledinho, who were named @CoSIDAnews Academic All-District First Team!— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) November 7, 2019
Read More: https://t.co/PpMKYwNL8Z#GoBlue | #MakeIt pic.twitter.com/lqUqc8vbeC
Thanks to @MGoFuel for preparing these amazing snack bags to get us fueled up for the Big Ten Tournament!#GoBlue | #MakeIt pic.twitter.com/VQVPWh6nnh— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) November 7, 2019
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Under the Lights: Previewing big Games for Michigan Commits
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Video Analysis: In the Trenches With Doug Skene, Maryland
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Balas and Skene, bye Week Edition
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: A Lookahead to Michigan's Final 3 Opponents, Herbstreit on U-M/OSU, More
• Gibson Pyper, UMhoops.com: Film Room: Breaking Down the Basics of Juwan Howard's Offense
---
