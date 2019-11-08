"Sometimes, YOU ARE the fall guy, huh?"

— Todd Anson (Jim Harbaugh’s close friend) on Twitter on Thursday afternoon, after it was reported that FOX had fired ‘analyst’ and Ohio State alum Cris Carter. Carter publicly advised NFL rookies in 2014 to find a ‘fall guy,’ someone to blame if they find themselves in trouble with the law. “If you all got a crew, you got to have a fall guy in the crew,” Carter said in 2014. “If you all have a crew, one of those fools got to know, he’s the one going to jail. We’ll get him out.”