The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 8

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan on TV

What: Michigan @ (No. 15) Rutgers

Sport: Women's soccer

When: 1:30 PM ET

Channel: Big Ten Network


***


What: Minnesota @ Michigan

Sport: Hockey

When: 6:30 PM ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Sometimes, YOU ARE the fall guy, huh?"
— Todd Anson (Jim Harbaugh’s close friend) on Twitter on Thursday afternoon, after it was reported that FOX had fired ‘analyst’ and Ohio State alum Cris Carter. Carter publicly advised NFL rookies in 2014 to find a ‘fall guy,’ someone to blame if they find themselves in trouble with the law. “If you all got a crew, you got to have a fall guy in the crew,” Carter said in 2014. “If you all have a crew, one of those fools got to know, he’s the one going to jail. We’ll get him out.”

Top Headlines

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Under the Lights: Previewing big Games for Michigan Commits

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Video Analysis: In the Trenches With Doug Skene, Maryland

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Balas and Skene, bye Week Edition

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: A Lookahead to Michigan's Final 3 Opponents, Herbstreit on U-M/OSU, More

• Gibson Pyper, UMhoops.com: Film Room: Breaking Down the Basics of Juwan Howard's Offense

