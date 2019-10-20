The unit seemingly flipped a switch after halftime, however, and completely shut down the Nittany Lion attack after the break.

The Michigan Wolverines' football defense got off to a rough start on Saturday night, yielding 21 points and 203 yards of offense to Penn State in the first half alone.

Michigan surrendered just seven points and 80 yards of offense in the game's final two quarters, and consistently got the ball back into the offense's hands.

PSU's 283 yards overall were a season-low, with the club having racked up at least 357 yards in five of its six games entering the weekend.

The Nittany Lions' first score of the night came on a 17-yard strike from redshirt sophomore quarterback Sean Clifford to sophomore tight end Pat Freiermuth at 5:59 of the first quarter, before the signal caller found the end zone from two yards out to make the score 14-0 at 14:56 of the second frame.

A 25-yard TD pass from Clifford to redshirt sophomore wideout K.J. Hamler at 7:22 of the second quarter made the score 21-0, and it looked like Penn State was going to cruise.

Michigan's defense then forced five straight punts, including three three-and-outs.

The defensive success ended when Clifford hit Hamler on a 53-yard bomb at 13:14 of the fourth quarter to extend PSU's lead to 28-14, with 53 of the Nittany Lions' 83 second half yards obviously coming on that single play.

"They hit us on a long one in the first half, inside fade route, and they had a good call on there," head coach Jim Harbaugh explained.

"They got K.J. on a safety and that was a good play. Second half, we didn't get the call. We didn’t have the right defense and the players didn’t get the call, so we didn’t have a post safety.

"I thought we made good adjustments in the second half. I thought the defense played extremely well, did what they had to do, got the ball back for the offense and gave our team a chance to win."



Penn State was forced to punt on four of its six possessions after the break, with the lone exceptions being the aforementioned score and the final drive of the game when it ran out the clock.

Michigan's defense also caused PSU to go three-and-out on six of its 13 possessions for the game.

“At halftime when we were down, we all came together to say we were going to keep fighting for the team," senior viper Khaleke Hudson revealed afterward. "We were going to do whatever we had to do — fight, scratch and crawl to come out with the victory.

“I’m really proud of the offense, and I’m also proud of our defense, how we came out in the second half. Unfortunately, we didn’t come out on top."